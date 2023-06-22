This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 25)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

The OceanGate Titan submersible. CBS News

COVER STORY: A second Titanic tragedy

This week a submersible carrying five passengers to the site of the wreck of the Titanic disappeared in the North Atlantic. After finding debris at the bottom of the ocean, searchers announced that all five aboard perished in a catastrophic implosion. Correspondent David Pogue, who rode in the same underwater vehicle last year, reports on this latest disaster.

BOOKS: Tom Brokaw's "Never Give Up": A prairie family history

Tom Brokaw's latest book, "Never Give Up," is a loving tribute to his parents, and to other hardworking people of the Plains States whose stoic outlook built the American Midwest. The former NBC newsman talks with "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley about his father, Red Brokaw, who grew from being "the toughest kid in town" to a self-made man, and how Brokaw himself found the origins of his own success in a tiny town in South Dakota.

Coooool! CBS News

FOOD: The story of ice

Let's be clear: Ice is more than just frozen cubes of water. Correspondent Serena Altschul checks out how the quality of ice is key to a cocktail. (This story was originally broadcast on November 20, 2022.)

Correspondent Anthony Mason with singer-songwriter Paul Simon. CBS News

MUSIC: Paul Simon on his hearing loss, and performing live again: "I haven't given up hope"

Five years ago, Paul Simon said he was finished writing songs. But he couldn't stop; new music was coming to him in dreams. The songs became the basis of his latest album, "Seven Psalms." The 81-year-old Simon talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about the addictive nature of songwriting, and whether his hearing loss will mean the end of performing publicly.

To listen to selections from Paul Simon's album "Seven Psalms," click on the video player below:

PASSAGE: In memoriam



HOO are you lookin' at? CBS News

NATURE: The secret world of owls

When David Johnson was 11 years old, an eastern screech owl landed on the edge of his tent. He was captivated. Today, he's the director of the Global Owl Project, which researches the enigmatic bird and works to preserve owl habitat around the world. Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with Johnson; science writer Jennifer Ackerman, author of the book "What an Owl Knows"; and Andrew Wildbill, wildlife manager for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, whose dwindling owl population is being restored.

MOVIES: Rock Hudson: The public and private lives of a gay Hollywood idol

For nearly four decades as a star of films and TV, Rock Hudson was Hollywood's epitome of heterosexual desire. But he also led a secret life as a closeted gay man, and in 1985 became the first celebrity to die of AIDS. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks back on the public and private lives of Hudson, and talks with Stephen Kijak, director of the new HBO documentary "Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed"; biographer Mark Griffin; and actress Linda Evans, who shared a romantic scene with Hudson on "Dynasty" at a time when some feared that a kiss could transmit HIV.

To watch a trailer for the HBO documentary "Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed," click on the video player below:

COMMENTARY: Fear-mongering and the rise in white nationalist violence

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery, author of "American Whitelash," discusses violent acts by aggrieved white supremacists against democracy, and how a new election cycle, and increasingly-hateful political rhetoric, may raise the stakes.

Singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams with correspondent Lee Cowan. CBS News

MUSIC: Lucinda Williams: Chasing down lyrical rabbit holes to find herself

Grammy-winning songwriter Lucinda Williams was a late-bloomer as a singer, blurring rock, country, folk and blues into such hit albums as "World Without Tears," "West" and "Little Honey." With a new memoir ("Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You"), and a forthcoming album ("Stories from a Rock 'n' Roll Heart"), 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for the 70-year-old, just three years after she'd suffered a stroke. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Williams about her recovery; the hard-won success she's achieved from her lyrical gifts; and why she finds it hard to accept the adulation that's coming to her late in life.

