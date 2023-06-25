The secret world of owls When David Johnson was 11 years old, an eastern screech owl landed on the edge of his tent. He was captivated. Today, he's the director of the Global Owl Project, which researches the enigmatic bird and works to preserve owl habitat around the world. Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with Johnson; science writer Jennifer Ackerman, author of the book "What an Owl Knows"; and Andrew Wildbill, wildlife manager for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, whose dwindling owl population is being restored.