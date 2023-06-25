The public and private Rock Hudson For nearly four decades as a star of films and TV, Rock Hudson was Hollywood's epitome of heterosexual desire. But he also led a secret life as a closeted gay man, and in 1985 became the first celebrity to die of AIDS. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks back on the public and private lives of Hudson, and talks with Stephen Kijak, director of the new HBO documentary "Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed"; biographer Mark Griffin; and actress Linda Evans, who shared a romantic scene with Hudson on "Dynasty" at a time when some feared that a kiss could transmit HIV