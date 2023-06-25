The lyrical gifts of songwriter Lucinda Williams Grammy-winning songwriter Lucinda Williams was a late-bloomer as a singer, blurring rock, country, folk and blues into such hit albums as "World Without Tears", "West" and "Little Honey." With a new memoir ("Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You"), and a new album ("Stories from a Rock 'n' Roll Heart"), 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for the 70-year-old, just three years after she'd suffered a stroke. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Williams about her recovery, and her hard-won, late-blooming success.