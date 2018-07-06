This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 8)

COVER STORY: Introverts and the "Quiet Revolution"

Susan Cain, author of the bestseller "QUIET: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking," is leading a "Quiet Revolution," debunking myths about those who are quiet, compared to outgoing extroverts who appear to have all the advantages in today's "culture of personality." Faith Salie talks with Cain, and with a couple – one an introvert, one very much an extravert, opposites who were definitely attracted.

For more info:



ALMANAC: Gen. Douglas MacArthur

On July 8, 1950, President Truman named General Douglas MacArthur the commander of U.S. and other forces in Korea.





CIVIL WAR: Witness trees

For three days in July, 1863, two great armies collided on the fields at Gettysburg. It remains the bloodiest battle in U.S. history. And improbably, 155 years later, there are still living witnesses to that moment in time: The trees. Across 6,000 acres of Gettysburg National Military Park, rangers have documented at least a dozen "witness trees" that were alive during the battle – some scarred by bullets and cannonballs – that uniquely bring America's bloody past into the present. Mark Strassmann reports.

For more info:

CBS News





TELEVISION: Louie Anderson

The comedian and Emmy-winning actor talks about the influence his late mother has had on his comedy act and the role he plays (a mother) on "Baskets." Lee Cowan reports.

READ A BOOK EXCERPT: "Hey Mom" by Louie Anderson

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



A TASTE OF SUMMER: Cultivating the perfect park experience

Long before the land became a national park, Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley was home to hundreds of family farms. Today, farms are thriving here again. The park developed a plan to lease its farm properties to entrepreneurs. Today, locals come to fill up on baskets of produce, and restaurants like Cleveland's Spice Kitchen use the park's land as a source for its farm-to-table menu. Conor Knighton reports.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



CBS News





SUNDAY PROFILE: Michael J. Fox

Actor Michael J. Fox is known to millions for the "Back to the Future" films and the TV series "Family Ties" and "Spin City." But for the past two decades it's been his battle with Parkinson's disease, and his search for a cure, that may have generated the most attention. Looking back, he tells anchor Jane Pauley that sharing his battle publicly and joining with others to raise money has been "one of the great gifts of my life." He has launched an online study to help researchers develop new therapies for the disease. (This story was originally broadcast on October 29, 2017.)

For more info:

For information on a new online clinical study to aid Parkinson's research go to Fox Insight



Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research





COMMENTARY: Reclining airline seats – brace for impact!

Contributor Luke Burbank reports on a travel headache (or knee-ache, if you will).

For more info:





MUSIC: Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters

Forty-nine-year-old Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will go to any extreme, and won't let a little thing like a broken leg and dislocated ankle - suffered during a stage fall in Sweden - get in the way. The former drummer of the grunge band Nirvana talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about reentering music following the suicide of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Mason also talks with Grohl's Foo Fighters bandmates (including Pat Smear, a touring guitarist for NIrvana) about keeping rock's flame burning.

To watch the Foo Fighters perform "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" click on the video player below.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of July 9

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Lee Cowan reports.



NATURE: TBD

WEB EXCLUSIVES:





NATURE UP CLOSE: Reproductive freeloaders

Brown-headed cowbirds, which follow migrating bison herds, have evolved a tricky way to raise their young: fool other species of birds into doing it for them.



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET. Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

WE'LL SEE YOU ON THE RADIO: "Sunday Morning" is now available to CBS News Radio listeners.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.

