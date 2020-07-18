This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 19)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Office Space

The return to the office in the post-COVID world will look much different from when we left it back in March. John Blackstone tells us what we might expect when we head back.

HARD CURRENCY: Luke Burbank

Luke Burbank looks at a town that was hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, now making its own money… out of wood.

HARTMAN: Artist who painted 1,000 portraits of first responders

When Steve Derrick of Clifton Park, New York paints a portrait, there's no such thing as a touch-up. He includes every bruise, bag and blood vessel. Steve Hartman speaks to the man whose unpaid tributes to hospital workers - have left him wealthy beyond words.

IN CONVERSATION: Louis Gossett Jr.

Louis Gossett Jr. has been a working actor since 1953, but his first day in Hollywood wasn't about a part — it was about the police. Michelle Miller chats with the Academy Award-winning actor.

WHAT'S COOKING: Jim Axelrod

Jim Axelrod takes us to a unique hole-in-the-wall truck stop that serves Indian food on the interstate in Wyoming.

ALL TOGETHER NOW: David Pogue

What to do when choir practice has been cancelled because of COVID-19? David Pogue has the answer and explores the very first virtual choir with its creator Eric Whitacre, just as Virtual Choir 6, the largest of its kind (with over 17,000 singers) makes its premiere after our Sunday Morning broadcast.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Kim Novak

Kim Novak was one of Hollywood's screen sirens of the 1950s and 1960s, but in 1966, Novak walked away from it all to pursue her love of art and animals. Mo Rocca visits with the celebrated actress.

OPINION: Jim Gaffigan

The burdens of a life in standup comedy are no joke — just ask Jim Gaffigan.

THE BRIDGE: Remembering Rep. John Lewis

Back in 1998, "CBS Sunday Morning's" Rita Braver —joined by Congressman John Lewis — returned to the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma, Alabama, the scene of one of the landmark confrontations of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. Rita describes Lewis as "one of the most inspirational people" she's ever met.

BYE GEORGE!: Lee Cowan

We'll visit CBS marketing legend George Schweitzer, whose remarkable career is matched only by his vast and comprehensive collection of television memorabilia. A conversation to remember — and a sight to behold.

NATURE: Golden Gate National Recreation Area along San Francisco Bay

The fog is rolling in this weekend along California's San Francisco Bay.

