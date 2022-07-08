This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 10)
Host: Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: Ken Auletta on the fall of Harvey Weinstein
Journalist Ken Auletta spent years investigating Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who would ultimately be convicted for sexual abuse after numerous allegations. CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl talks with Auletta about his book, "Hollywood Ending," and the movie industry's culture of silence. Stahl also talks with former Weinstein assistant Rowena Chiu, who claims her boss tried to rape her.
BOOK EXCERPT: "Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence"
MUSIC: The Hollywood Bowl – An icon celebrates 100
Nestled in a canyon above Los Angeles, the Hollywood Bowl, an amphitheater where such celebrated artists as Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles have performed, has been the quintessential Southern California destination for music fans. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at the Bowl's history and a century of music to remember.
ART: Art of the African diaspora
Works of artists from Africa, the Americas and the Caribbean from the 17th through 21st centuries are on display in a new exhibition: "Afro-Atlantic Histories," the most comprehensive look at the interplay of art between Africa and the Americas ever held at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Correspondent Rita Braver pays a visit.
PASSAGE: In memoriam
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Straight talk from James Caan
This week the Oscar-nominated actor famed for such classics as "The Godfather," "Brian's Song," "Misery" and "Elf" died at age 82. In 2021 he talked with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz.
GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2022
POSTCARD FROM ITALY: A fountain of creativity for Americans in Rome
Sitting atop a hill overlooking Italy's capital, the American Academy plays host to a range of artists, composers, writers and scholars who gather in this distinctly Italian setting aimed at stimulating creativity and collaboration. Correspondent Seth Doane explores the history of the Academy and finds out how Rome is inspiring the mostly American fellows to foster new work and ideas.
MOVIES: "Where the Crawdads Sing" – Bringing a bestselling phenomenon to the screen
Delia Owens' debut novel, which has spent 166 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list, was plucked from obscurity by Reese Witherspoon when the Hollywood star enthusiastically added the story of a Southern girl raising herself in the marshes of North Carolina to her Hello Sunshine Book Club. Now she's produced an adaptation of "Crawdads," one of the most eagerly-anticipated movies of the year. Owens and Witherspoon – two tomboys from the South who bonded almost immediately – talk with correspondent Lee Cowan.
To watch a trailer for "Where the Crawdads Sing" click on the video player below:
BOOKS: Dwayne Betts on living a life of second chances
At 16 Dwayne Betts was imprisoned for a carjacking. With time on his hands, he began writing. Now an accomplished poet, playwright and memoirist, as well as an attorney, he has also founded a non-profit, Freedom Reads, that provides libraries to inmates. Correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with Betts about his mission after prison.
THE BOOK REPORT: New summer fiction and nonfiction
Washington Post book critic Ron Charles offers his picks of new titles.
GALLERY: Live music is back on stage 2022
Concerts are back on track, with rock, heavy metal and country artists returning to live performances.
"HERE COMES THE SUN": Dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov and Marcel the Shell (Video)
Dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov sits down with Anthony Mason to discuss his role in "The Cherry Orchard" at Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York. He also voices his opinion on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Also, David Pogue meets the creators of Marcel the Shell, an animated character who stars in the film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On."
