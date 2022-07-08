This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 10)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Ken Auletta on the fall of Harvey Weinstein

Journalist Ken Auletta spent years investigating Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who would ultimately be convicted for sexual abuse after numerous allegations. CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl talks with Auletta about his book, "Hollywood Ending," and the movie industry's culture of silence. Stahl also talks with former Weinstein assistant Rowena Chiu, who claims her boss tried to rape her.

BOOK EXCERPT: "Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence"

Correspondent Luke Burbank with Gustavo Dudamel, music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, at the Hollywood Bowl. CBS News

MUSIC: The Hollywood Bowl – An icon celebrates 100

Nestled in a canyon above Los Angeles, the Hollywood Bowl, an amphitheater where such celebrated artists as Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles have performed, has been the quintessential Southern California destination for music fans. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at the Bowl's history and a century of music to remember.

An installation view of "Afro-Atlantic Histories" at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. CBS News

ART: Art of the African diaspora

Works of artists from Africa, the Americas and the Caribbean from the 17th through 21st centuries are on display in a new exhibition: "Afro-Atlantic Histories," the most comprehensive look at the interplay of art between Africa and the Americas ever held at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Correspondent Rita Braver pays a visit.

ECONOMICS: "Greedflation": Is corporate profit-taking driving prices higher?

There are two commonly-accepted aspects of economics that determine prices: supply and demand. But some say a third factor is companies' pursuit of increased profits in the midst of supply-and-demand chaos stirred by war and pandemic. Correspondent David Pogue talks with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, and economist Mike Konczal about the legitimacy of corporate avarice.

PASSAGE: In memoriam



FROM THE ARCHIVES: Straight talk from James Caan

This week the Oscar-nominated actor famed for such classics as "The Godfather," "Brian's Song," "Misery" and "Elf" died at age 82. In 2021 he talked with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz.

GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2022

The American Academy in Rome, founded in 1894. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: A fountain of creativity for Americans in Rome

Sitting atop a hill overlooking Italy's capital, the American Academy plays host to a range of artists, composers, writers and scholars who gather in this distinctly Italian setting aimed at stimulating creativity and collaboration. Correspondent Seth Doane explores the history of the Academy and finds out how Rome is inspiring the mostly American fellows to foster new work and ideas.

Delia Owens (right), author of the bestselling novel "Where the Crawdads Sing," with Reese Witherspoon, producer of the new movie. CBS News

MOVIES: "Where the Crawdads Sing" – Bringing a bestselling phenomenon to the screen

Delia Owens' debut novel, which has spent 166 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list, was plucked from obscurity by Reese Witherspoon when the Hollywood star enthusiastically added the story of a Southern girl raising herself in the marshes of North Carolina to her Hello Sunshine Book Club. Now she's produced an adaptation of "Crawdads," one of the most eagerly-anticipated movies of the year. Owens and Witherspoon – two tomboys from the South who bonded almost immediately – talk with correspondent Lee Cowan.

To watch a trailer for "Where the Crawdads Sing" click on the video player below:

COMMENTARY: ER doctor on the aftermath of gun violence – on the body, and the community

Dr. Megan Ranney, the dean of public health at Brown University and an emergency room physician, talks about the importance of treating gun violence the same way we treat other public health crises – before it lands people in the ER.

Poet and playwright Dwayne Betts, with correspondent Erin Moriarty. CBS News

BOOKS: Dwayne Betts on living a life of second chances

At 16 Dwayne Betts was imprisoned for a carjacking. With time on his hands, he began writing. Now an accomplished poet, playwright and memoirist, as well as an attorney, he has also founded a non-profit, Freedom Reads, that provides libraries to inmates. Correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with Betts about his mission after prison.

THE BOOK REPORT: New summer fiction and nonfiction

Washington Post book critic Ron Charles offers his picks of new titles.

Carlos Santana performs on the "Miraculous Supernatural" tour, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Illinois, on July 2, 2022. Jake Barlow/CBS News

GALLERY: Live music is back on stage 2022

Concerts are back on track, with rock, heavy metal and country artists returning to live performances.

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov and Marcel the Shell (Video)

Dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov sits down with Anthony Mason to discuss his role in "The Cherry Orchard" at Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York. He also voices his opinion on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Also, David Pogue meets the creators of Marcel the Shell, an animated character who stars in the film "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On."

