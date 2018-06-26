This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 1)

COVER STORY: Mapping the genome of redwoods
They are among the oldest living things on the planet: old growth redwoods, only a few of which remain. Now, scientists are trying to bring these majestic trees back. Correspondent Lee Cowan visits California's Big Basin Redwoods State Park to report on a movement to map the genome of the coast redwood tree and its relative, the giant sequoia, in order to restore old-growth forests.
For more info:
- Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Boulder Creek, Calif.
- Save the Redwoods League
- David Neale, UC Davis College of Biological Sciences
ART: Americans
Ever since the United States was founded, the names and images of Native Americans – the first Americans – have served as the iconic symbols, brand names and mascots found on consumer goods and throughout popular culture and sports. Rita Braver visits an exhibition at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., that looks at the history of appropriating Native American culture for advertising and marketing purposes.
For more info:
- "Americans" at the National Museum of the American Indian, Washington, D.C.
- Catalogue: "Americans" by Cécile R. Ganteaume (University of Minnesota Press)
SUNDAY PROFILE: John Mellencamp: Life goes on
Jane Pauley profiles rocker and fellow Hoosier John Mellencamp, who explains why he is driven to make music and paint portraits. (This story was originally broadcast on July 2, 2017.)
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Read an extended transcript of Jane Pauley's interview with John Mellencamp
WEB EXTRA VIDEO: John Mellencamp on panic attacks and creativity
The singer-songwriter talks to Jane Pauley about how he has suffered throughout his life, to varying degrees, from panic attacks. He also discusses creativity, from his painting, to how his gift for songwriting has evolved over time.
To watch the music video of John Mellencamp's "Grandview" (featuring Martina McBride), from his most recent album, "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies," click on the video player below.
For more info:
- mellencamp.com (Official site)
- Tour information and tickets
- Follow @johnmellencamp on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, MySpace and YouTube
- "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies" by John Mellencamp (Republic); Available on CD (Amazon and Barnes & Noble), via Digital Download (Amazon and iTunes), and streaming (Spotify)
SUNDAY PROFILE: Cynthia Nixon
You remember her from "Sex and the City." Now, Cynthia Nixon is running for Governor of New York. Erin Moriarty catches up with the actress-turned-politician.
For more info:
- Follows @CynthiaNixon on Twitter
- Cynthia for New York (Campaign website)
MOVIES: David Edelstein reviews
Grab a bucket of popcorn – our movie critic has some advice for the holiday week.
For more info:
CALENDAR: Week of July 2
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.
