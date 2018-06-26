This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 1)

COVER STORY: Mapping the genome of redwoods

They are among the oldest living things on the planet: old growth redwoods, only a few of which remain. Now, scientists are trying to bring these majestic trees back. Correspondent Lee Cowan visits California's Big Basin Redwoods State Park to report on a movement to map the genome of the coast redwood tree and its relative, the giant sequoia, in order to restore old-growth forests.

For more info:



ALMANAC: TBD



Photo By Carly Brunault/National Museum of the American Indian





ART: Americans

Ever since the United States was founded, the names and images of Native Americans – the first Americans – have served as the iconic symbols, brand names and mascots found on consumer goods and throughout popular culture and sports. Rita Braver visits an exhibition at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., that looks at the history of appropriating Native American culture for advertising and marketing purposes.

For more info:

"Americans" at the National Museum of the American Indian, Washington, D.C.



Catalogue: "Americans" by Cécile R. Ganteaume (University of Minnesota Press)





PASSAGE: TBD





HARTMAN: TBD



CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: John Mellencamp: Life goes on

Jane Pauley profiles rocker and fellow Hoosier John Mellencamp, who explains why he is driven to make music and paint portraits. (This story was originally broadcast on July 2, 2017.)

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Read an extended transcript of Jane Pauley's interview with John Mellencamp

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: John Mellencamp on panic attacks and creativity

The singer-songwriter talks to Jane Pauley about how he has suffered throughout his life, to varying degrees, from panic attacks. He also discusses creativity, from his painting, to how his gift for songwriting has evolved over time.

To watch the music video of John Mellencamp's "Grandview" (featuring Martina McBride), from his most recent album, "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies," click on the video player below.

For more info:

CBS News





SUNDAY PROFILE: Cynthia Nixon

You remember her from "Sex and the City." Now, Cynthia Nixon is running for Governor of New York. Erin Moriarty catches up with the actress-turned-politician.

For more info:



MOVIES: David Edelstein reviews

Grab a bucket of popcorn – our movie critic has some advice for the holiday week.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of July 2

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET. Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

WE'LL SEE YOU ON THE RADIO: "Sunday Morning" is now available to CBS News Radio listeners.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.

