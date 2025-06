Studying the DNA of giants They are among the oldest living things on the planet: old-growth redwoods, only a few of which remain. Now, scientists, along with conservationists from Save the Redwoods League, are trying to bring these majestic trees back. Correspondent Lee Cowan visits California's Big Basin Redwoods State Park to report on a movement to map the genome of the coast redwood tree and its relative, the giant sequoia, in order to restore old-growth forests.