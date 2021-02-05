This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 7)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: What do the stars predict for Super Bowl LV?

Astrology has had adherents going back to ancient Mesopotamia. So, what do the stars foretell for tonight's NFL championship game? Correspondent Rita Braver checks in with some of today's leading astrologers, and finds out why the pandemic has brought them more business than ever before – a development they could not see coming.

For more info:



CORONAVIRUS: Mass vaccinations: How stadiums host a COVID defensive play

Although vaccines against the coronavirus have been developed in record time, the lack of a playbook on how to administer them quickly prompted a union between health workers and professional sports teams, to offer shots at stadiums and ball parks across the country. NPR's Allison Aubrey looks at how organizations like the New England Patriots are taking the field against COVID.

For more info:

Chef Eddie Jackson (right), with correspondent Luke Burbank. CBS News

FOOD: Eddie Jackson, from NFL cornerback to Food Network MVP

After his football playing days ended, Eddie Jackson took a chance with his own catering business, and soon rose to the pros as a star on the Food Network. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.

RECIPE: Eddie Jackson's Cajun Sticky Wings

For more info:



HARTMAN: On hold



Actor Steven Yeun, star of "Minari." CBS News

MOVIES: "Minari" star Steve Yeun on portraying the American Dream

Korean American actor Steve Yeun, who played a zombie-slayer for six seasons on the mega-hit "The Walking Dead," now stars in the acclaimed film "Minari," as an immigrant dad who searches for his American Dream on a farm in Arkansas. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Yeun about his own immigrant experience, and how his latest movie role brought him to tears.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



SUPER BOWL LV: The roar of the crowd

In the COVID era a nearly-empty NFL stadium can be made to sound like a packed arena, through the playback of recordings of fans made way back in pre-pandemic times. Vince Caputo, VP/senior sound supervisor of NFL Films, explains to correspondent David Pogue how a sound machine operated during Sunday's Super Bowl can create everything from a dull roar to the cheers of a crowd going bonkers.

For more info:



CONVERSATION: Josh Seftel and his mother talk Tom Brady

Contributor Josh Seftel joins his mother, Pat, in an online conversation about football's Big Game, and one of the sport's star attractions.

For more info:



MOVIES: Robin Wright on directing "Land," a film about human kindness

After six years of shooting "House of Cards," actress Robin Wright undertook her first feature film as a director about as far from a soundstage as one could get – in the remote Rocky Mountains, playing a woman who runs from a personal tragedy, only to face solitude and danger in an isolated cabin. Wright talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about "Land"; her portrayals of strong, independent women; and her work to aid women brutalized by sexual violence.

To watch a trailer for "Land" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Land" (Official site), opens in theaters February 12

Enough Project



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on Super Bowl LV: The GOAT vs. the Kid

The comedian weighs in on Sunday's epic battle between NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Whom will he root for?

For more info:

jimgaffigan.com

Follow @JimGaffigan on Twitter



NATURE: In search of a humongous fungus

Deep inside Malheur National Forest in Oregon is the world's largest living organism: a fungus, armillaria ostoyae, that spans thousands of acres, grows underground, and kills trees. But it also brings life – and mushrooms – to the forest floor. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports.

BOOK EXCERPT: "Entangled Life," on how fungi shape our future

For more info:



SUPER BOWL LV: Big game preview

The experts of CBS Sports bring you their predictions about tonight's championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Be sure to watch Super Bowl LV Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS!

For more info:



NATURE: Florida's Ten Thousand Islands



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!