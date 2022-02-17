This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 20)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: How free speech is under attack in the U.S.

America was built on the premise of free speech, but today's news is filled with examples of limiting people's expression – from prohibitions against misinformation, to book bans and state laws restricting how teachers can discuss such topics as racial injustice, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Correspondent David Pogue talks with writers and academics about free speech and a corresponding climate of self-censorship; and with a New Hampshire history teacher who says, "The ghost of Senator McCarthy is alive and well in some of our state house hallways."

Slicing up a king cake for Carnival. CBS News

CARNIVAL: King cakes – a treasured taste of Mardi Gras

In New Orleans a longstanding tradition of Carnival is the king cake, a multi-colored sweet treat. Correspondent Kris Van Cleave talks with Matt Haines, author of "The Big Book of King Cake," and with some of the bakers who help satisfy New Orleanians' Mardi Gras craving.

Byron Allen, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Broadcasting, with "Sunday Morning" correspondent Lee Cowan, in the Atlanta control room of the Weather Channel. CBS News

BUSINESS: Byron Allen on the road to media mastery

Four years ago, comedian and media mogul Byron Allen became the first Black American to own a 24-hour mainstream cable news network when he purchased The Weather Channel for $310 million – in cash. Now, Allen is preparing a bid to buy the Denver Broncos, which – if successful – would make him the NFL's first Black majority owner. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Allen about his entrepreneurial spirit, and his success at increasing minority ownership in broadcasting.

Curt Smith (left) and Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears. CBS News

MUSIC: Tears for Fears returns, stronger than ever

Performing as the group Tears for Fears, English pop rockers Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith had hits in the 1980s with such songs as "Shout" and "Everybody Wants to Rule the World." But after an acrimonious split in 1991, the two didn't speak to one another for nine years. They have since reunited, and are about to release Tears for Fears' first album in 17 years, "The Tipping Point." Correspondent Tracy Smith sits down with Orzabal and Smith – soon to embark on a U.S. tour – to find out how their musical collaboration helped heal a personal tragedy.

"The Tipping Point" by Tears for Fears (Concord Records) will be released February 25. To watch a music video for the album's title track, click on the player below:

"A Rock in the Baltic Sea near Stockholm Sweden E. Europe" by Joseph Yoakum (not dated), on view at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. CBS News

ART: The revelatory art of Joseph Yoakum

Joseph Yoakum (1891-1972) didn't start creating art until he was in his 70s. Self-taught in his use of ballpoint pens, colored pencil and pastels, Yoakum (who claimed Native American ancestry, and whose mother was a formerly-enslaved African American) created fanciful landscapes, now currently on view at New York's Museum of Modern Art. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, starring in the Broadway revival of "Plaza Suite," opening (finally!) this week. CBS News

STAGE: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick: The show does go on

Two years ago, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker were set to star in a New York revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" when COVID-19 shut down Broadway theatres (and practically everything else). Now, the show is finally set to open, and two years after interviewing the husband-and-wife duo, "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley sits down once again with Parker and Broderick to talk about the unprecedented hiatus.

Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite," at the Hudson Theatre, New York City; previews begin February 25 | Ticket info

Franklin Pierce, the 14th President of the United States. CBS News

HISTORY: Franklin Pierce – America's handsomest president?

No survey of America's worst presidents would be complete without our 14th president, Franklin Pierce, whose reputation for amiability and good looks (and his introduction of perforated postage stamps) was offset by his support for the 1854 Kansas-Nebraska Act, which led to clashes between pro- and anti-slavery forces. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks at the legacy of a president whose actions in office brought the nation closer to civil war.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: How the murders of two Black sons ignited social justice movements

New York Times columnist Charles Blow reflects on the similarities between the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till and the 2012 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, and how they each sparked protest movements led by mothers with tears on their cheeks but steel in their spines.

For more info:



