This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 13)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Do you believe in true love?

Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with romance novelist Tia Williams, "Moonstruck" screenwriter John Patrick Shanley, photographer Jodi Cobb, and psychology professor Arthur Aron about the reality and stages of love (lust, romantic obsession, and attachment), and how to keep love alive.

Some Valentine's Day sweets for your sweet. CBS News

VALENTINE'S DAY: New York's sweetest: Selling candy since 1937

At Economy Candy, a third-generation shop on Manhattan's Lower East Side, it's impossible not to feel like a kid in a candy store, faced with thousands of varieties of sweets. Correspondent Martha Teichner reports.

Economy Candy, 108 Rivington Street, N.Y.



VALENTINE'S DAY: Double Proxy weddings: Montana marriages without being there

A quirky Montana law that has been on the books since it became a territory allows people who are a Montana resident, or an active member of the military, to get married without being in the state. Recently, the number of double proxy weddings has taken off, where two stand-ins say "I Do" on behalf of couples far from Big Sky Country. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.

SPORTS: The agony of defeat: Lessons from football fandom

"Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel reports.



Penguins at Mystic Aquarium, in Mystic, Conn. CBS News

NATURE: A "dating app" for zoo populations

Data from zoos and aquariums across North America is being used to create matches for breeding – an animal dating app, if you will – to help species survive while maintaining genetic diversity. Correspondent Rita Braver looks behind the scenes of animal matchmaking.

HARTMAN: National Anthem



Comedian Chevy Chase. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: I'm still Chevy Chase, and you're not

Even at 78, a year to the week after a near-fatal heart failure, comedian Chevy Chase is serving up improvisation (and, perhaps, a little bit of introspection) in his conversation with correspondent Jim Axelrod. The two discuss Chase's rise from breakout star of "Saturday Night Live" to a string of hit films, including "Fletch" and the "Vacation" series, and the sitcom "Community."

COMMENTARY: Super Bowl Sunday: Jim Gaffigan on the pageantry and the gluttony

The "Sunday Morning" commentator opines on today's very American holiday – a mix of blood-pumping patriotism, violence and commercials, enhanced with foods we actually enjoy.

ADVERTISING: How lawyers' ads became a billion-dollar industry

"Injured?" If you've turned on a TV in the past four decades, you've seen appeals from attorneys claiming that they will fight for YOU. But it was once a crime for lawyers to hawk their services. How did commercials selling legal advice become legal – and so pervasive? Correspondent Conor Knighton reports on the rise of lawyer ads, some of which may be judged as simply bonkers.

COMMENTARY: Josh Seftel's mom on crushes and that first kiss

In honor of Valentine's Day, filmmaker Josh Seftel checks in once again with his mother, Pat, to ask some timely questions.

CBS NEWS SPECIAL: "Here Comes the Sun" (Video)

Kristen Stewart skyrocketed to fame with the "Twilight" saga. She talks about that journey, her newest role playing Princess Diana in "Spencer," and turning the perils of fame into insight. Plus: the enduring influence of architect extraordinaire Frank Gehry.

Danny Trejo's Carne Asada Tacos. Clarkson Potter

PARTIES: Super Bowl menu ideas and recipes

From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game on Sunday.



