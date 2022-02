Here Comes The Sun: Kristen Stewart on stardom and a Frank Gehry retrospective Kristen Stewart skyrocketed to fame with the “Twilight” saga. She talks about that journey, her newest role playing Princess Diana, and turning the perils of fame into insight. We also have a story on the enduring influence of architect extraordinaire Frank Gehry. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”