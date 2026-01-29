This week on "Sunday Morning" (Feb. 1)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: On the hunt

Thanks to decades of conservation efforts, black bear populations are rebounding across the United States. Senior contributor Ted Koppel travels to the Arkansas Ozarks to join a group of hunters on their annual black bear hunt — a practice they acknowledge is complicated and contentious, yet central to their way of life.

For more info:



ALMANAC: February 1

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

U.S. Olympic team figure skater Ilia Malinin with correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti. CBS News

SPORTS: Ilia Malinin on the pursuit of perfection

Four-time national figure skating champion Ilia Malinin, the only person in the world to have landed a quad axel in competition, is the heavy favorite for gold at this year's Winter Olympics. The 21-year-old from Virginia talks with correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti about his record-breaking skills which have made him a superstar in the sport.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



MUSIC: Name that tune - TV theme songs

David Pogue reports.



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Musician and songwriter Jeff Tweedy with correspondent Anthony Mason. CBS News

MUSIC: Jeff Tweedy: "Music is my savior"

Jeff Tweedy has released more than two dozen records in his career, both as a solo artist and as frontman of the rock band Wilco. But he may have outdone himself with his latest triple-album, "Twilight Override." He talks with Anthony Mason about the importance of music in chaotic times; his workmanlike approach to songwriting; and the responsibility he feels to fans.

You can stream the Jeff Tweedy triple-album "Twilight Override" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info

Author and podcaster Mel Robbins. CBS News

BOOKS: Mel Robbins on leaning in

Mel Robbins' podcasts, TED Talk and bestselling books, including "The 5 Second Rule" and "The Let Them Theory," have shared her inspirational messages about positivity and empowerment. The former lawyer talks with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell about how she overcame her own sense of failure to become a life coach and motivational speaker, and why the 57-year-old mother of three appreciates success later in life.

For more info:

Jesse Welles performs on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Nov. 19, 2025. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

MUSIC: Jesse Welles: Keeping the spirit of American folk music alive

In an uncertain time, folk musician Jesse Welles is reinvigorating the spirit and relevance of the protest song, spreading messages on such topics as health insurance and ICE agents. The four-time Grammy Award-nominee from Ozark, Arkansas, talks with "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa about this powerful form of speech and song that can speak across generations.

You can stream Jesse Welles' Grammy-nominated album "Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:

An early version of Emile Berliner's Gramophone. Science & Society Picture Library/SSPL/Getty Images

THESE UNITED STATES: How the gramophone changed music

While Thomas Edison's cylinders were the first to play recorded sound, they were impractical – leading Emile Berliner to come up with a better way to play music: The gramophone, invented in 1887, which played flat discs. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ralph Macchio on playing "The Karate Kid" (Video)

On Jan. 29, 2026, the Library of Congress named "The Karate Kid" – a beloved 1984 tale of a young boy learning important life lessons from his mentor, a martial arts instructor – to the National Film Registry, to be preserved for future generations. In this 2024 interview with "Sunday Morning" correspondent Lee Cowan, "Karate Kid" star Ralph Macchio talked about auditioning for the role; his relationship with co-star Pat Morita, who played Mr. Miyagi; and why he believes the film has resonated with audiences.

Among the latest additions to the Library of Congress' National Film Registry are (clockwise from top left): Christopher Nolan's head-tripping thriller "Inception"; "The Karate Kid," starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita; the Irving Berlin musical "White Christmas," starring Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen and Bing Crosby; "The Thing," with Kurt Russell; "The Grand Budapest Hotel," with Ralph Fiennes and Saoirse Ronan; "The Incredibles"; Alicia Silverstone in "Clueless"; and Denzel Washington in "Glory." Warner Brothers; Columbia Pictures; Paramount Pictures; Universal Pictures; Fox Searchlight; Disney/Pixar; TriStar Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

MOVIES: "Inception," "The Karate Kid," "The Incredibles" among films newly named to National Film Registry

Among the 25 films selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved for future generations are "The Big Chill," Wes Anderson's "The Grand Budapest Hotel," the Civil War drama "Glory," and John Carpenter's "The Thing."

For more info:

Documentaries premiering at Sundance include (clockwise from top left) "Cookie Queens," about Girl Scouts competing in selling cookies; "Nuisance Bear," about how the loss of habitat affects polar bears; "Knife," about the attempted murder of author Salman Rushdie; and "To Hold a Mountain," about a teenage shepherd in Montenegro. Sundance Film Festival

MOVIES: Sundance Film Festival 2026 opens for its final year in Park City, Utah. Here are some of the highlights

The celebrated Sundance Film Festival, now running in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, includes films starring Natalie Portman, Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen and Charli XCX, plus a wide range of documentaries. (Available online through Feb. 1.)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.