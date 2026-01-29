This week on "Sunday Morning" (Feb. 1)
Hosted by Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: On the hunt
Thanks to decades of conservation efforts, black bear populations are rebounding across the United States. Senior contributor Ted Koppel travels to the Arkansas Ozarks to join a group of hunters on their annual black bear hunt — a practice they acknowledge is complicated and contentious, yet central to their way of life.
ALMANAC: February 1
"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.
SPORTS: Ilia Malinin on the pursuit of perfection
Four-time national figure skating champion Ilia Malinin, the only person in the world to have landed a quad axel in competition, is the heavy favorite for gold at this year's Winter Olympics. The 21-year-old from Virginia talks with correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti about his record-breaking skills which have made him a superstar in the sport.
MUSIC: Name that tune - TV theme songs
David Pogue reports.
PASSAGE: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.
MUSIC: Jeff Tweedy: "Music is my savior"
Jeff Tweedy has released more than two dozen records in his career, both as a solo artist and as frontman of the rock band Wilco. But he may have outdone himself with his latest triple-album, "Twilight Override." He talks with Anthony Mason about the importance of music in chaotic times; his workmanlike approach to songwriting; and the responsibility he feels to fans.
You can stream the Jeff Tweedy triple-album "Twilight Override" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):
BOOKS: Mel Robbins on leaning in
Mel Robbins' podcasts, TED Talk and bestselling books, including "The 5 Second Rule" and "The Let Them Theory," have shared her inspirational messages about positivity and empowerment. The former lawyer talks with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell about how she overcame her own sense of failure to become a life coach and motivational speaker, and why the 57-year-old mother of three appreciates success later in life.
MUSIC: Jesse Welles: Keeping the spirit of American folk music alive
In an uncertain time, folk musician Jesse Welles is reinvigorating the spirit and relevance of the protest song, spreading messages on such topics as health insurance and ICE agents. The four-time Grammy Award-nominee from Ozark, Arkansas, talks with "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa about this powerful form of speech and song that can speak across generations.
You can stream Jesse Welles' Grammy-nominated album "Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):
THESE UNITED STATES: How the gramophone changed music
While Thomas Edison's cylinders were the first to play recorded sound, they were impractical – leading Emile Berliner to come up with a better way to play music: The gramophone, invented in 1887, which played flat discs. Jane Pauley reports.
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ralph Macchio on playing "The Karate Kid" (Video)
On Jan. 29, 2026, the Library of Congress named "The Karate Kid" – a beloved 1984 tale of a young boy learning important life lessons from his mentor, a martial arts instructor – to the National Film Registry, to be preserved for future generations. In this 2024 interview with "Sunday Morning" correspondent Lee Cowan, "Karate Kid" star Ralph Macchio talked about auditioning for the role; his relationship with co-star Pat Morita, who played Mr. Miyagi; and why he believes the film has resonated with audiences.
MOVIES: "Inception," "The Karate Kid," "The Incredibles" among films newly named to National Film Registry
Among the 25 films selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved for future generations are "The Big Chill," Wes Anderson's "The Grand Budapest Hotel," the Civil War drama "Glory," and John Carpenter's "The Thing."
MOVIES: Sundance Film Festival 2026 opens for its final year in Park City, Utah. Here are some of the highlights
The celebrated Sundance Film Festival, now running in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, includes films starring Natalie Portman, Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen and Charli XCX, plus a wide range of documentaries. (Available online through Feb. 1.)
