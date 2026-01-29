From 2024: Ralph Macchio on playing "The Karate Kid" On Jan. 29, 2026, the Library of Congress named "The Karate Kid" – a beloved 1984 tale of a young boy learning important life lessons from his mentor, a martial arts instructor – to the National Film Registry, to be preserved for future generations. In this 2024 interview with "Sunday Morning" correspondent Lee Cowan, "Karate Kid" star Ralph Macchio talked about auditioning for the role; his relationship with co-star Pat Morita, who played Mr. Miyagi; and why he believes the film has resonated with audiences.