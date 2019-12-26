This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 29)

COVER STORY: Terminal conditions

Consistently ranked the best in the world, Singapore's Chengi Airport is one of the busiest, but the crowds aren't complaining about layovers when they have movie theaters, a rooftop pool and hot tub, even a butterfly garden. Yet in the United States, there isn't an airport within the Top 30 of the World's Best Airports, and the average airport is 40 years old. Kris Van Cleave looks at efforts to overhaul existing airports in such cities as Orlando, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, and talks with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo about his ambitious, multi-billion-dollar effort to modernize New York City's notoriously antiquated LaGuardia Airport.

THE DECADE: Top stories from the 2010s

What were some of the biggest news items from each year of the past decade? Lee Cowan reports.



BEVERAGES: New spirits

Seth Doane goes in search of new liquors you didn't know you wanted, including beverages distilled from wild fennel, agave, juniper berries, pansies or pine cones. These new flavors of alcohol are being created by a former chef of Denmark's famed Noma restaurant, at his company Empirical Spirits.

THE DECADE: The news from Washington

Major Garrett reports.



SUNDAY PROFILE: Eddie Murphy

It's yet another comeback for the former star of "Saturday Night Live," but it may be his biggest, as he gets acclaim for his starring role in the Netflix comedy "Dolemite Is My Name." Tracy Smith reports.

To watch a trailer for "Dolemite Is My Name" click on the video player below:

THE DECADE: The news from Europe

Mark Phillips reports.

CBS News

IN MEMORIAM: "Hail and Farewell" to those we lost in 2019

It's a "Sunday Morning" tradition, when we pay tribute to the creative, inspiring and newsworthy men and women who passed away this year, who'd touched our lives in unforgettable ways. Lee Cowan reports.



THE DECADE: Movies



THE DECADE: The news from Asia

Barry Petersen reports.



THE DECADE: Television



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on what's wrong with 2020



MOVIES: How to watch Oscar shortlisted documentary features

15 non-fiction films chronicling such subjects as the horrors of war-torn Syria, an epic spaceflight, social justice fights, sustainable farming, and the indefatigable forces of nature, are up for an Academy Award nomination; check out options to stream or watch on demand.

