This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 25)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Good news you missed in 2022

A lot of stuff happened this past year, not all of it bad! Correspondent David Pogue brings you some of the headlines from 2022 that will gladden your heart, from medical and scientific advances, to the boom in independent bookstores, and long-delayed justice for unheralded musical artists.

Daniella Chaim, The Cubist, "paints" with Rubik's Cubes. CBS News

ARTS: The Cubist - Turning Rubik's Cubes into art

Solving a Rubik's Cube takes a certain talent; an entirely different talent is employed by 16-year-old Daniella Chaim, who uses Rubik's Cubes as her artistic medium. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.

CHRISTMAS TREES: Through the roof!

For more than three decades Mike and Mary Noonan have marked the holiday with a Christmas tree like no other: one that appears to extend two stories and pierce the roof of their Lincolnwood, Illinois, home. Correspondent Faith Salie reports.



MUSIC: The story of "Amazing Grace"

On January 1, 1773, in Olney, England, The Rev. John Newton, a slave trader-turned-abolitionist, gave a sermon about personal redemption. Half a century later his words were paired with music, and would become one of the best-known hymns in the world, "Amazing Grace." Correspondent Remy Inocencio talks with music journalist Steve Turner about the song's history, and with folk singer Judy Collins, whose 1970 performance marked a rebirth of the beloved spiritual.

Conor Knighton and his siblings on Christmas Morning 1988, recorded for posterity via VHS tape. Conor Knighton

MEMORIES: A Merry VHS Christmas

"Sunday Morning" correspondent Conor Knighton harks back to his childhood, when the magic of the holidays was preserved in home movies that captured Christmas presents, carols, and family traditions that still shine on beneath the static and snow of old videocassettes.



Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli with the Young People's Chorus of New York City. CBS News

'TIS THE SEASON: Andrea Bocelli and family perform "The Greatest Gift"

It's become a "Sunday Morning" holiday tradition: A performance by the Young People's Chorus of New York City. This year they are joined by the great Andrea Bocelli and his children, Matteo and Virginia, who sing "The Greatest Gift." Recorded inside the Oculus at New York's World Trade Center.

CHRISTMAS TREES: The origami holiday tree

Most Christmas trees are cut, but one very special tree is folded! The American Museum of Natural History in New York City features a tree decorated top to bottom with origami insects, to celebrate the opening of the museum's new insectarium early next year. Correspondent Faith Salie reports.

American Museum of Natural History, New York City

Panettone, a sweet Italian bread that's a tradition come holiday time. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Panettone - Pastry from inside prison

Giotto's Bakery has won some of Italy's top culinary prizes for its artisanal panettone, created through a process that honors centuries of tradition. But those making this sweet treat, a favorite during the holidays, are doing so behind the walls of the Due Palazzi prison, on the outskirts of Padua. Correspondent Seth Doane reports.

Pasticceria Giotto, Padova, Italy

Grammy-winner Lizzo at her Los Angeles home, with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

MUSIC: Lizzo at home

For years now, Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo dreamed of waking up in her own home on Christmas morning. This year, that dream came true. The singer who was sleeping in a car ten years ago invited correspondent Tracy Smith to visit her new home in Los Angeles, decorated with more than half a dozen Christmas trees. She also discusses some of her family recipes, her incredible success, and how she's "lived beyond my dream."

Yes, it has a name: a Newel post cap. CBS News

DESIGN: Newel post caps: The finishing touch

Staircases grand and modest are finished with a finial, a largely decorative element also known as a Newel post cap, the same as George Bailey repeatedly grabs a hold of in "It's a Wonderful Life." Correspondent Mo Rocca looks into plain and fancy versions of this ornament, past and present.

CHRISTMAS TREES: How about a Christmas tree house?

Jeri Wakefield, of Dallas, takes the holiday to new heights with a Christmas tree house, turning a 100-year-old pecan tree in her backyard into a yuletide wonderland. Correspondent Faith Salie reports.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. CBS News

ARTS: The Kennedy Center: A "living memorial" to an arts champion

Since its opening in September 1971, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has served as both America's national cultural center, and a living memorial to a president who saw the arts as central to the life of our country. Rose Kennedy Schlossberg talks about the legacy of the institution that bears her grandfather's name. "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:



'TIS THE SEASON: Andrea Bocelli and family perform "Joy to the World"

It's become a "Sunday Morning" holiday tradition: A performance by the Young People's Chorus of New York City. This year they are joined by the great Andrea Bocelli and his children, Matteo and Virginia, who sing "Joy to the World." Recorded inside the Oculus at New York's World Trade Center.



