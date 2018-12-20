This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 23)

COVER STORY: Ballet for special children

At a workshop by the New York City Ballet, children with disabilities can wear tutus and top hats, and experience the joy that dance brings. Lesley Stahl talks with Dr. Joseph Dutkowsky, a specialist in cerebral palsy, and with parents of children experiencing movement in a studio with live music and other dancers.

PASSAGE: Penny Marshall

"Sunday Morning" remembers the actress and filmmaker Penny Marshall, who died this week, who was best known for starring in the comedy "Laverne & Shirley," and for directing such acclaimed motion pictures as "A League of Their Own" and "Big." Jane Pauley reports.

Fruitcake, a holiday tradition. CBS News

'TIS THE SEASON: Fruitcakes

It's that time of year when some of us will reach into our Christmas stockings and wish we found coal instead. What is that lumpy thing down there? It's fruitcake, that classic hockey puck of a dessert with the Christmas ornament-looking fruit on top. Nancy Giles visits a company that has been making fruitcakes since the 19th century, and talks with a nutritionist who explains why long-distance runners and hikers are turning to fruitcakes as the perfect energy food.

The Earth, as photographed by the astronauts aboard Apollo 8, December 24, 1968. NASA

HISTORY: How Apollo 8 sent a timeless holiday greeting from the heavens

On Christmas Eve 1968, the first humans to circle the moon aboard Apollo 8 sent back the first image of the Earth above the lunar surface. The picture, dubbed "Earthrise," showed us the beauty and fragility of our home planet, and helped invigorate the environmental movement. Lee Cowan talked with astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders; with Jeffrey Kluger, author of a book on Apollo 8; and with former Vice President Al Gore, who talks about the impact of that mission on man's environmental awareness.

Mo Rocca joins in on a holiday tamale-making tradition. CBS News

'TIS THE SEASON: Tamales

Mo Rocca reports on one Austin family's Feliz Navidad tradition: a tamale-making party known as a tamalada.



Singer Shawn Mendes with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

MUSIC: Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes, a young, Canadian self-taught musician with little more than a guitar, skinny jeans and a megawatt smile, has cheerfully become one of the biggest names in pop music. At just 20 years old, he's already a veteran of three world tours and three hit studio albums. Tracy Smith talks with Mendes about "In My Blood," the Grammy-nominated single from his Grammy-nominated new album, which speaks to the crippling anxiety he's learned to live with since his star took off.

To watch Shawn Mendes perform "In My Blood," click on the video player below.

Drew and Jonathan Scott, stars of the TV show "Property Brothers," with correspondent Michelle Miller. CBS News

TELEVISION: The Property Brothers

They are the reigning kings of home renovation reality TV: identical twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, known as the Property Brothers. Michelle Miller visits with the Scotts to experience their storytelling and humor (and home demolition) firsthand; and then heads out to their family's home on the range, in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies outside of Calgary, Alberta, where the boys came to their entrepreneurial spirit at an early age.

A performance of "Silent Night" at Trinity Church in New York City, featuring the Trinity Youth Choir and, from Austria, the Kroll Family Singers. CBS News

MUSIC: "Silent Night"

Faith Salie looks back at the history of one of the Christmas season's most revered songs, written 200 years ago, and attends a special performance at New York's Trinity Church, commemorating the song's American debut in 1839.

MUSIC: A performance by Charles Osgood

The "Sunday Morning" anchor emeritus and the Young People's Chorus of New York City join us for a musical celebration of the season.



CALENDAR: Week of December 24

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead.



