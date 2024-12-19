This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 22)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

A performance of Handel's "Messiah" at New York's Trinity Church, where the work has been performed since 1770. Trinity Church

COVER STORY: The story of Handel's "Messiah"

Since its premiere in 1742, George Frideric Handel's "Messiah," a 3.5-hour work for chorus, soloists and orchestra that includes the "Hallelujah Chorus," has become one of the most-heard pieces of classical music on Earth. Correspondent David Pogue looks back on the creation of this masterwork with author Charles King and conductor-musicologist Jane Glover, and examines how Biblical passages assembled by a wealthy English landowner suffering from doom and despair would, in the hands of the German-British opera composer, become a timeless message of hope, and a Christmas tradition.

ALMANAC: December 22

ARTS: In Asheville, N.C., gingerbread houses reflect community spirit

For more than three decades, Asheville, North Carolina, has hosted the National Gingerbread Contest, a celebration of Christmas, creativity and carbohydrates. The flooding brought by Hurricane Helene this past fall cancelled the contest, but what had been a destination event for bakers and spectators has become an ad hoc celebration of Asheville. Forty-one gingerbread creations have been placed around town to help bring holiday cheer (as well as attract donations and tourist dollars) to the struggling city. Correspondent Conor Knight reports.

Director Werner Herzog with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. CBS News

MOVIES: Werner Herzog keeps working, predicts: "You have to carry me out from a set feet first"

Visionary director Werner Herzog has made more than 20 feature films and more than 30 documentaries. But it wasn't movies that prompted the German-born filmmaker to move to Los Angeles; it was love. He talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his recent memoir, "Every Man for Himself and God Against All"; about the epic making of his 1982 classic, "Fitzcarraldo"; and why he enjoys acting – when he gets to play the villain.

HEADLINES: Why drone hysteria has taken off

By most accounts, alleged drone sightings have been multiplying exponentially, with more than 5,000 reported in just the past few weeks. But experts say the majority of reports about unusual lights in the sky are probably anything but drones. Correspondent Tom Hanson reports.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

WORLD: West Bank settlements, and the expanding divide of Israelis and Palestinians

Inside the occupied West Bank, the Israeli settlement of Karnei Shomron is one of more than a hundred carved into Palestinian land. Today, upwards of 700,000 Israelis live in communities scattered inside the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which the United Nations calls illegal. About 15% of settlers are Americans. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with two settlers, originally from West Virginia and Detroit, and with Palestinians in the West Bank now living on the other side of an Israeli security barrier.

Bob Dylan in Sam Peckinpah's "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid" (1973). In addition to playing the character Alias, Dylan wrote and performed several songs for the film, including "Knockin' On Heaven's Door." MGM/Criterion

COMMENTARY: Bob Dylan's enduring love affair with the movies

The iconic Bob Dylan has long been a silver screen presence – as an actor, a subject of documentaries, and as portrayed by Hollywood heavyweights, from Christian Bale to Timothée Chalamet (star of the new biopic "A Complete Unknown"). But as historian Douglas Brinkley points out, Dylan's love of movies has been a recurring theme in his art, and his persona, all his life.

To watch a trailer for "A Complete Unknown," click on the video player below:

SUNDAY PROFILE: Darren Criss

COMMENTARY: Reflections on the messages of Christmas and Hanukkah

Wednesday will mark both Christmas Day and the first night of Hanukkah. Mariann Budde, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, D.C., and author and rabbi Steve Leder, of Los Angeles, offer their thoughts on what the holiday season means to us all.

