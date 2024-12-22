Israeli settlements, and the expanding divide of settlers and Palestinians Inside the occupied West Bank, the Israeli settlement of Karnei Shomron is one of more than a hundred carved into Palestinian land. Today, upwards of 700,000 Israelis live in communities scattered inside the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which the United Nations calls illegal. About 15% of settlers are Americans. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with two settlers, originally from West Virginia and Detroit, and with Palestinians in the West Bank now living on the other side of an Israeli security barrier.