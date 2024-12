Director Werner Herzog on filming the extreme Visionary filmmaker Werner Herzog has made more than 20 features and more than 30 documentaries. But it wasn't movies that prompted the German-born director to move to Los Angeles; it was love. He talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his recent memoir, "Every Man for Himself and God Against All"; about the epic making of his 1982 classic, "Fitzcarraldo"; and why he enjoys acting – when he gets to play the villain.