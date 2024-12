Bob Dylan's enduring love affair with the movies The iconic Bob Dylan has long been a silver screen presence – as an actor, a subject of documentaries, and as portrayed by Hollywood heavyweights, from Christian Bale to Timothée Chalamet (star of the new biopic "A Complete Unknown"). But as historian Douglas Brinkley points out, Dylan's love of movies has been a recurring theme in his art, and his persona, all his life.