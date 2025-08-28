This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 31)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: How is artificial intelligence affecting job searches?

Artificial intelligence has already become a disruptor in the labor market, as job postings declined over the past year by 6.7 percent, with entry-level positions especially hard-hit. But as David Pogue learns, not all industries are affected by the push for AI.

ALMANAC: August 31

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Travelers on Interstate 80 in Walcott, Iowa, can park themselves at what is billed as the world's largest truck stop. CBS News

U.S.: This Iowa truck stop is "Disney World for truckers"

The Iowa 80 Truckstop, on Interstate 80, claims to be the world's largest truck stop – and who would argue? Luke Burbank pulls up to the Walcott, Iowa truck stop larger than 150 football fields, catering to those who keep America moving, which features everything from 24-hour restaurants and maintenance shops, to a dentist, ministry office, and movie theater.

Iowa 80 Truckstop, Walcott, Iowa



ARTS: "Painting Energy": Alex Katz spotlights his favorite artists

Painter Alex Katz, acclaimed for his figurative art and landscapes from a seven-decade career, is now focused on the work of other artists. He's gifted a collection of more than 100 paintings by emerging and established artists to Maine's Portland Museum of Art. Elaine Quijano talks with Katz about the exhibition "Painting Energy."

MUSIC: "John's Version": John Fogerty on rerecording Creedence Clearwater Revival hits

One of the founding members of Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty lost control of his own songs when the band broke up in the early 1970s. Now, after buying back rights to his Creedence catalog, Fogerty (who recently turned 80) has come back to his music, recording the album "Legacy." He talks with Robert Costa about rerecording such classics as "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising" and "Fortunate Son."

You can stream John Fogerty's album "Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years (John's Version)" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



THESE UNITED STATES: The rise of union power

In the 1930s, strikes by workers at the "Big 3" automakers led to recognition of the United Auto Workers union – and to a general strengthening of labor rights that reshaped America. Jane Pauley reports.

The bedrooms of young shooting victims, as preserved by their parents. Lou Bopp

U.S.: "Portrait of a person who's not there": Documenting the bedrooms of school shooting victims

Over the past six years, the parents of school shooting victims opened their doors to CBS News' Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp, inviting them to see what it's like to live alongside their children's bedrooms, just as they left them. [First aired 11/14/2024.]

INTERACTIVE: "Everything as it was": Explore the bedrooms of kids killed in school shootings

COMMENTARY: How do you make a portrait of a child who isn't there? Photographer Lou Bopp found a way, but it wasn't easy

The photographer who worked with Steve Hartman describes in poignant detail the emotional challenges of working with the families of school shooting victims.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta. CBS News

HEALTH: Dr. Sanjay Gupta on the mysteries of chronic pain

Recent research into chronic pain, which afflicts millions of Americans, has led to a surprising source: the brain. "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley talks with Dr. Sanjay Gupta (a neurosurgeon and chief medical correspondent for CNN) about his new book, "It Doesn't Have to Hurt," and about the body's defenses against pain. She also talks with heavy metal musician Ed Mowery, whose decades-long experience with complex regional pain syndrome (or CRPS) led to a revolutionary surgery and treatment.

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on the summer harvest: Too many cukes!

The comedian and aspiring gardener talks about the advantages, and disadvantages, of a bountiful harvest.

MILEPOST: So long, Jessica Frank!

"Sunday Morning" says goodbye to our longtime associate director Jessica Frank, who for 26 years brought a shining sun (thousands of them!) to our broadcast. Serena Altschul reports.

GALLERY: Here comes the sun! "Sunday Morning" sun art



NATURE: Sea Lions at Monterey Bay



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Hurricanes Katrina and Rita (YouTube Video)

In 2005, the Gulf Coast was slammed by two monumental hurricanes – first, Katrina, the costliest U.S. storm up to that time, which killed at least 1,800 people in and around New Orleans; then, just weeks later, Rita, which made landfall between Louisiana and Texas, further devastating areas hard hit by Katrina. Twenty years later, we look back at "Sunday Morning" reports about the devastation caused by the storms and the breaking of levees; the political storm that followed; and the rebuilding. Featuring:

Lee Cowan on the week of New Orleans' struggles from Katrina (2005)

Martha Teichner with a history of how New Orleans came to be (2005)

The role of the Army Corps of Engineers in levee reconstruction and maintenance (2005)

Bill Whitaker on residents along the Mississippi coast battered by Katrina (2005)

Barry Petersen compares the response following Asia's tsunami to the aftermath of Katrina (2005)

Anthony Mason on the Federal Emergency Management Agency's performance during and after the storm (2005)

Steve Hartman with an examination of the best and worst of human nature evident from Katrina (2005)

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns holds out hope that New Orleans will be healed by jazz (2005)

Ben Stein calls for helping pets in the aftermath of Katrina (2005)

Susan Spencer on what Katrina revealed about poverty in America (2005)

Sorting out the aftermath of Katrina (2005)

John Roberts, Harry Smith and Lee Cowan on the effects of Hurricane Rita in cities along the Gulf Coast (2005)

Anthony Mason on the long-term economic impact from the storms (2005)

Erin Moriarty on volunteers searching for children separated from their families after Katrina (2005)

Charles Osgood on the resumption of streetcar service in New Orleans two years after Katrina (2007)

Michelle Miller on how New Orleans is rebuilding five years after the hurricanes (2010)

Martha Teichner visits New Orleans ten years after Katrina (2015)

New Orleans chef John Besh is helping bring back the city through cuisine (2015)

Steve Hartman profiles Burnell Colton, who is trying to revive the Lower Ninth Ward (2015)

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bruce Springsteen on the making of "Born to Run" (YouTube Video)

From 2005, Anthony Mason speaks with Bruce Springsteen and producer Jon Landau about the creation of Springsteen's breakthrough album, "Born to Run."

