This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 29)

Host: Jane Pauley

HEADLINES: Latest news on Hurricane Ida

CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli reports on the storm approaching the Gulf Coast.

Traces of gun violence. CBS News

COVER STORY: Gun violence: America's other epidemic

In Baltimore, as in so many other cities, gun violence is an epidemic, as young people with weapons perpetuate cycles of violence and retaliation. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with officials and advocates who are working to stop the contagion of violence.

For more info:

Susanna Temkin (right), co-curator of the exhibit "Estamos Bien - La Trienal 20/21," with correspondent Lilia Luciano at New York City's El Museo del Barrio. CBS News

ART: Latinx art today

"Estamos Bien - La Trienal 20/21," an exhibition at El Museo del Barrio, is the New York City museum's first large-scale survey of Latinx contemporary art, featuring the work of more than 40 U.S. and Puerto Rican artists. Correspondent Lilia Luciano visits this celebration of color, culture and identity.

For more info:

Zalmay Niazy served as an interpreter for U.S. and Allied forces in Afghanistan. Targeted by the Taliban, he settled in Iowa. But his application for asylum was not guaranteed. CBS News

IMMIGRATION: An Iowa town goes to battle for Afghan immigrant

As an interpreter for American and Allied forces in eastern Afghanistan, Zalmay Niazy became a target of the Taliban – and applied for asylum in the U.S., where he'd settled among the cornfields of Iowa. But when immigration officials turned down his application, the townspeople of Iowa Falls fought back. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

For more info:

Padma Lakshmi. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Padma Lakshmi: "I'm a late bloomer"

A woman who started out as a model has become a role model. Padma Lakshmi – bestselling author, host of "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation," and U.N. Goodwill Ambassador – talks with correspondent Faith Salie about overcoming the traumas of sexual assault, the injuries of a serious car accident, and a diagnosis of endometriosis, and about how "your scars really make you who you are."

PREVIEW: Padma Lakshmi on turning trauma into triumph

For more info:

padmalakshmi.com

"Tomatoes for Neela" by Padma Lakshmi, illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal (Viking Books for Young Readers), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon and Indiebound



PASSAGE: In memoriam



You shoulda seen the ones that got away: Restocking a lake the new-fashioned way. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

NATURE: In Utah, it's raining fish

Fish stocks in hundreds of isolated lakes high in the Utah mountains are replenished via a novel approach – from the air. Correspondent Conor Knighton profiles the team responsible for delivering fresh fish by airplane.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. CBS News

MUSIC: David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash speak

Half a century ago, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released one of the greatest albums of the rock era, "Déjà vu." The record would sell eight million copies, but the band, and the friendships, did not endure. "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason talks with David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash about their shared history and the timeless music they produced, as "Déjà vu" gets a delayed 50th-anniversary expanded release. (This story was originally broadcast on May 23, 2021.)

You can stream the 50th Anniversary Edition of "Déjà vu" by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Billie Jean King on achieving true equality

The tennis great says female leaders of social justice movements fighting for equality for every human being should not be discriminated against because of their gender.

For more info:

billiejeanking.com

"All In: An Autobiography" by Billie Jean King, with Johnette Howard and Maryanne Vollers (Random House), in Hardcover, Large Print Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon and Indiebound



WAR: Eddie Gallagher and the changing story of a death in Iraq

In 2018 members of Alpha Platoon did the unthinkable: they broke the "code of silence" and accused their Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher, a man they once revered, of war crimes in Iraq. Gallagher would be acquitted of killing a young ISIS prisoner, but the controversy over what happened in Mosul has not ended. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.

For more info:



NATURE: Butterflies in the summer sun



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!