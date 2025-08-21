This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 24): By Design — A Weekend in New Orleans

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



ABBLASEN: "CBS Sunday Morning" theme song (Video)

World-famous French Quarter clarinetist Doreen Ketchens performs a unique New Orleans version of "Abblasen," the "CBS Sunday Morning" theme song.

CBS News

COVER STORY: Welcome to New Orleans

Playwright and longtime resident Tennessee Williams counted New Orleans, known as a thriving hub for art, culture and cuisine, among America's top three cities. But NOLA has also faced its share of challenges — fires, wars, diseases, hurricanes and, most recently, a terrorist attack — and survived. Correspondent Lee Cowan shines a light on the city's rich history, and the resilience of the people who live there. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:



RIDE IN STYLE: Why streetcars are integral to New Orleans' identity

By the 1960s, New Orleans had replaced nearly all of its streetcars with buses. But some continued on humming. Lona Edwards Hankins, the CEO of the New Orleans Transit Authority, tells correspondent Michelle Miller that as the city reintroduced contemporary streetcars in recent decades, it also maintained a few originals. Anthony Maggio, a seasoned machinist, shares how he and an army of craftsmen keep them running. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:

CBS News

BEYOND GUMBO: How childhood meals inspired two New Orleans chefs' acclaimed menus

New Orleans is known for its music, Mardi Gras and, especially, its food. Correspondent Mo Rocca visits with two award-winning chefs who created extraordinary menus by reaching back into their childhood memories of cooking and culture. Rocca speaks with Nina Compton and her husband, Larry Miller, about the impact of St. Lucia on the cooking at Compere Lapin; and with chef Serigne Mbaye and his business partner Dr. Effie Richardson, who bring a Senegalese flavor to the food at Dakar Nola. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:



ARCHITECTURE: Longue Vue House & Gardens

Host Jane Pauley visits Longue Vue House & Gardens, a 20th-century estate and architectural masterpiece designed by Ellen Biddle Shipman. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:



SUITING UP: The seersucker suit: A New Orleans fashion staple

Southern gentlemen know all about the beauty and coolness of the seersucker suit, and its connection to New Orleans. Correspondent Jamie Wax, a Louisiana native, takes viewers on a trip through the sartorial side of the city — from a historic men's clothing store to an iconic suit maker and, finally, to a fashionable New Orleans party. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:

CBS News

DESIGNING OUTSIDE: Outdoor living: Turning homes inside-out

Throughout history, the American backyard has greatly evolved. Now, outdoor living spaces have become a booming business, to the tune of about $10 billion a year. Correspondent David Pogue talks with "House Beautiful" editor-in-chief Joanna Saltz about the trends, and visits a home with Foxterra Design founder Justin Fox to see just how some people are taking their interior design outside. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:



HIDE AND SEEK: Creating secret rooms and hidden spaces

Correspondent Nancy Giles goes in search of hidden rooms, and finds some of them in the most unexpected places. She speaks to Steven Humble, the founder of Creating Home Engineering, which specializes in building secret passageway doors and high-security panic rooms. She also hears from April Tucholke, who researches hidden spaces and says the phenomena of secret rooms goes back centuries. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:

CBS News

FLOWER POWER: The ancient art of Hawaiian lei-making

Hawaii is renowned for lei-making, an ancient tradition that's still popular on the island today. But the future of the craft could be in peril, as flower farms disappear and remaining land overheats due to the effects of climate change. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti sits down with Meleana Estes, a Hawaiian native who learned the art of making leis from her grandmother. He also attends this year's annual Lei Day Festival, held annually in Waikiki since 1929; and meets Island Boy founder Andrew Mau, who's reinventing what a lei can be. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:



EASY DOES IT: Restoring the French Quarter's historic ironwork

A city known for its centuries-old ironwork needs an expert who can keep it looking like new. Correspondent Michelle Miller, the former first lady of New Orleans, is our guide to some of its most iconic designs. She meets with Darryl Reeves, one of just a handful of restoration blacksmiths still working in New Orleans, where vintage, wrought iron pieces survive in the French Quarter. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:



ARCHITECTURE: NOMA's Besthoff Sculpture Garden

Host Jane Pauley visits the Besthoff Sculpture Garden at the New Orleans Museum of Art. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:

Christian Bale sits down with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Christian Bale's mission to keep foster siblings together

Actor Christian Bale won praise for his titular performance in the "Batman" franchise, and now, he's on a mission to help kids who could use a real-life superhero. Bale is helping to build Together California, a foster care home designed to keep orphaned siblings from being separated. He talks to correspondent Tracy Smith about his inspiration for the project. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:



ANNIVERSARY: The Air Jordan turns 40

The Air Jordan sneaker turns 40 this year. "Sunday Morning" celebrates the design of the iconic shoe with correspondent Luke Burbank, who traces its origins back to NBA legend Michael Jordan's first meeting with Nike, then a relatively small sneaker company in Oregon. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:

CBS News

WORLD: Italy's classic trulli houses

Nestled in the Itria Valley of Puglia, in southern Italy, traditional limestone huts with conical roofs are part of the landscape. Called "trulli," the unique structures traditionally housed farmers and livestock, and were largely overlooked. But they've become a beloved attraction, drawing tourists from around the globe who are enchanted by their architecture and charm. Correspondent Seth Doane travels to Puglia to explore their past and present. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:



CULTURE CELEBRATION: New Orleans artist and "beadmaster" Demond Melancon

Correspondent Michelle Miller delves into the centuries-old Carnival tradition of Black Masking. Acclaimed contemporary artist Demond Melancon's work has been shown all over the world, but it is deeply rooted in elaborate beaded suits he creates as the Big Chief of the Young Seminole Hunters Black Masking Tribe. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:



NATURE: Black-bellied whistling ducks in New Orleans

We leave you this Sunday morning with Black-bellied whistling ducks, basking in the sun at the Audubon Park and Zoo in New Orleans, Louisiana. Videography: Mike Hernandez. [Originally broadcast May 18, 2025.]

For more info:



INSIDE LOOK: "CBS Sunday Morning" invited Architectural Digest to come inside the making of By Design: A Weekend in New Orleans.



CITY OF NEW ORLEANS TOURISM

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: The charm of lighthouses (YouTube Video)

Enjoy these stories from the "Sunday Morning" archives about lighthouses and how they've served as both protectors for sailors, and muses for artists.

Commercial photographer Susan Brown shoots lighthouses using infrared film (1991)

The first lighthouses built on the U.S. coast, on Little Brewster Island in Boston Harbor (2006)

How automation is making lighthouse keepers obsolete (1987)

The effort to move Block Island's Southeast Lighthouse from the encroaching sea (1994)

Photographer Chuck Feil takes pictures of lighthouses from the air (1998)

The history of Cape Hatteras lighthouse in North Carolina (2007)

MARATHON: The marvels of Alaska (YouTube Video)

Explore the majesty of the 49th State with these entertaining stories from the "Sunday Morning" archives:

Charles Osgood looks back on the 1867 purchase of Alaska (2008)

A visit to the Gates of the Arctic National Park (2017)

Surfing in the frigid waters off Yakutat, Alaska (2000)

Luke Burbank on a grueling 750-mile boat race from Port Townsend, Washington to Ketchikan, Alaska (2017)

How WWII soldiers and laborers helped pave the way for Alaska's expansion (1992)

Prince William Sound, five years after the Exxon Valdez disaster (1994)

The World Ice Art Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska (2015)

Raising sled dogs in Denali National Park (2016)

Lee Cowan visits Whittier, Alaska, where nearly the entire population lives under the same roof (2021)

The search for the remains of a U.S. Air Force crew lost in a plane crash on an Alaskan glacier in 1952 (2022)

Humorist David Sedaris on the highlights of his trip to Alaska (2022)

Conor Knighton takes a ride on the Alaska Railroad (2023)

Nature: Northern Lights (2024)





GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2025

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!