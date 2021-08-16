This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 22)

Guest host: Lee Cowan

COVER STORY: 11 days in August – How Afghanistan fell

The rapid fall of the Afghan capital, Kabul, to Taliban fighters last week has shocked the world, most especially the United States, which saw 20 years' worth of blood and treasure collapse in a matter of days. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on how Islamic militants surged past Afghan security forces and routed the sitting government.

One of the top-rated archers in the country, Matt Stutzman, was born without arms. CBS News

SPORTS: The armless archer

One of the top-ranked archers in the country is 38-year-old Matt Stutzman of Fairfield, Iowa, who has medaled in a sport that many would have thought beyond his reach: he was born without arms. Lee Cowan finds out how, with a simple bow and arrow, a man who just wanted to provide for his family became an inspiration. (This story was originally broadcast on November 3, 2019.)

The nearly-40,000-sq.-foot M.S. Rau Antiques, in New Orleans. CBS News

ART: An antique store like no other

In the heart of New Orleans' French Quarter is a small sign for a store with a big reputation. Owner Bill Rau wants nothing less than for M.S. Rau Antiques to be the best art, antique and jewelry gallery in the world. Correspondent Anna Werner checks out just some of the priceless objects that can be found there.

M.S. Rau Antiques, New Orleans

Christies, New York City

Correspondent David Pogue with Marty Cooper, inventor of the handheld cellular mobile phone. CBS News

TECHNOLOGY: The father of the cell phone

In the 1970s Marty Cooper, a former Navy submarine officer, engineer and executive at Motorola, maker of two-way radios, fought against archrival AT&T by proposing a network of transmitters that made possible the explosion in cell phones. Correspondent David Pogue talks with the visionary Cooper, now 92, about the world's first public cellphone call, on April 3, 1973, and about his unbridled optimism for the future.

PASSAGE: In memoriam



The mining town of Cerro Gordo, in the Inyo Mountains above Death Valley, was formed in the 1860s after silver was discovered there. Long abandoned, the ghost town is now home to Brent Underwood. CBS News

U.S.: A ghost town's caretaker

Have you been socially-distancing? Not as much as Brent Underwood, who has lived during the COVID lockdown as the sole resident of a ghost town on the edge of Death Valley: the abandoned mining community of Cerro Gordo, California. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Underwood, who bought the 380-acre Cerro Gordo in 2018, and has featured it on his YouTube channel, "Ghost Town Living."

Anne-Sophie Mutter and John Williams recording their album, "Across the Stars," in Los Angeles. CBS News

MOVIES: Composer John Williams

Composer John Williams is one of America's most celebrated musical talents – the best-known creator of music for films. He has written the scores for such revered classics as "Jaws," "Star Wars," "Superman" and "Schindler's List." In a story originally broadcast September 22, 2019, Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Williams, and with violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, who collaborated with the composer on an album of works for violin and orchestra adapted from his film scores, "Across the Stars."

AUDIO GALLERY: The classic film scores of John Williams

Listen to audio samples of some of the composer's best scores!

EXTENDED TRANSCRIPT: John Williams on Spielberg, "Star Wars," and the power of music

NATURE: In Utah, it's raining fish

Fish stocks in hundreds of isolated lakes high in the Utah mountains are replenished via a novel approach – from the air. Correspondent Conor Knighton profiles the team responsible for delivering fresh fish by airplane.

COMMENTARY: Afghanistan wasn't all for nothing, says Army vet

Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, who was severely injured by an IED during his third tour in Afghanistan, sums up the contribution and sacrifices of American and NATO forces in the country over the past two decades: We did good.

A scene from the 1961 Italian period epic "The Trojan Horse." Colorama Features/Trimark

HEADLINES: Fake News Alert: Trojan Horse found!

"Sunday Morning" is always on the lookout for fascinating stories – and last week a doozy floated up on the internet: wooden planks from the legendary Trojan Horse had been excavated in a remote part of Turkey. Naturally, it was too good to be true. Lee Cowan reports.

