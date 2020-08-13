This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 16)

Host: Jane Pauley

Article II of the U.S. Constitution, which was ratified in 1788, states, "The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America." National Archives

COVER STORY: Rewriting the powers of the presidency

The power of the president is enormous – and may be even more so with presidential emergency action documents (PEADs), classified orders granting vast presidential authority in response to extraordinary situations. PEADs are so secret even Congress cannot see them – and that troubles constitutional scholars. "Sunday Morning" special contributor Ted Koppel reports.

A summer vacation on a stick! CBS News

SUMMER: The cool story behind popsicles

Did you know the popsicle was invented by a child experimenting with soda and cold weather? Nancy Giles bites into the history of the tasty frozen treat.

CORONAVIRUS: Keeping social bubbles from bursting

With NBA players living in isolation, actors and crew quarantining at Tyler Perry's Atlanta studios, and families forming self-isolating "pods" for the sake of their children, social bubbles actualize a desire to beat COVID at its own game. Lee Cowan reports.

Wreckage from a failed U.S. rescue mission is strewn across the Iranian desert, April 1980. CBS News

HISTORY: "Desert One": Inside the failed 1980 hostage rescue in Iran

Academy Award-winner Barbara Kopple's new documentary explores the aborted attempt to retrieve 53 Americans held by revolutionaries in the captured U.S. Embassy in Tehran. David Martin talks to Delta Force members who survived the calamitous mission in which eight U.S. service members perished.

To watch a trailer for "Desert One" click on the video player below:

Washington State voters cast their ballots by mail - an option many millions more Americans are expected to use this fall instead of showing up at the polls during the pandemic. CBS News





ELECTIONS: The prospects for mail-in voting in this year's election

The pandemic, and the long lines experienced in primary elections during the COVID-19 outbreak, have created an unprecedented call for "mail-in" ballots for this fall's general election, with demand for absentee ballots in some states up by as much as 1,000%. And despite President Trump's claims that ballots delivered by mail will mark election results as "fraudulent," election officials say voting by mail has been proven to be safe and secure. The real concern is that some states are not prepared for the influx. Correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

Sheryl Crow performs on the stage of Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. CBS News

MUSIC: Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, hallowed ground for music fans

In late June, Ryman Auditorium – a Nashville landmark for more than 125 years, and one-time home to the Grand Ole Opry – reopened for tours after closing due to COVID-19. Correspondent Mark Strassmann looks at the history of the Ryman, which has hosted not just country musicians but also legends of folk, rock and hip hop; and talks with some of the artists (including Sheryl Crow and Ketch Secor, of Old Crow Medicine Show) who have graced its stage.

COMMENTARY: Jane Pauley on recognizing depression

Low-grade depression can arrive out of the blue, and during these times of pandemic, the stresses of lockdown, family tensions and job loss can further challenge our mental well-being. "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley suggests talking about mental health can be a big step forward in getting help.

A view of the Democratic National Convention in 2012, when social distancing wasn't yet a thing. CBS News

POLITICS: Setting the stage for the Democratic Party's COVID Convention

CBS News' John Dickerson on the evolving nature of political conventions, and how, in 2020, a pandemic means the serendipity and boisterous frivolity of a political party will be quarantined.

