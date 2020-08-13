This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 16)

Host: Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: Rewriting the powers of the presidency
The power of the president is enormous – and may be even more so with presidential emergency action documents (PEADs), classified orders granting vast presidential authority in response to extraordinary situations. PEADs are so secret even Congress cannot see them – and that troubles constitutional scholars. "Sunday Morning" special contributor Ted Koppel reports.
SUMMER: The cool story behind popsicles
Did you know the popsicle was invented by a child experimenting with soda and cold weather? Nancy Giles bites into the history of the tasty frozen treat.
CORONAVIRUS: Keeping social bubbles from bursting
With NBA players living in isolation, actors and crew quarantining at Tyler Perry's Atlanta studios, and families forming self-isolating "pods" for the sake of their children, social bubbles actualize a desire to beat COVID at its own game. Lee Cowan reports.
HISTORY: "Desert One": Inside the failed 1980 hostage rescue in Iran
Academy Award-winner Barbara Kopple's new documentary explores the aborted attempt to retrieve 53 Americans held by revolutionaries in the captured U.S. Embassy in Tehran. David Martin talks to Delta Force members who survived the calamitous mission in which eight U.S. service members perished.
To watch a trailer for "Desert One" click on the video player below:
PASSAGE: Sumner Redstone
ELECTIONS: The prospects for mail-in voting in this year's election
The pandemic, and the long lines experienced in primary elections during the COVID-19 outbreak, have created an unprecedented call for "mail-in" ballots for this fall's general election, with demand for absentee ballots in some states up by as much as 1,000%. And despite President Trump's claims that ballots delivered by mail will mark election results as "fraudulent," election officials say voting by mail has been proven to be safe and secure. The real concern is that some states are not prepared for the influx. Correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
HARTMAN: On the road again
MUSIC: Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, hallowed ground for music fans
In late June, Ryman Auditorium – a Nashville landmark for more than 125 years, and one-time home to the Grand Ole Opry – reopened for tours after closing due to COVID-19. Correspondent Mark Strassmann looks at the history of the Ryman, which has hosted not just country musicians but also legends of folk, rock and hip hop; and talks with some of the artists (including Sheryl Crow and Ketch Secor, of Old Crow Medicine Show) who have graced its stage.
COMMENTARY: Jane Pauley on recognizing depression
Low-grade depression can arrive out of the blue, and during these times of pandemic, the stresses of lockdown, family tensions and job loss can further challenge our mental well-being. "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley suggests talking about mental health can be a big step forward in getting help.
YOU ARE NOT ALONE
If you or a loved one are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
POLITICS: Setting the stage for the Democratic Party's COVID Convention
CBS News' John Dickerson on the evolving nature of political conventions, and how, in 2020, a pandemic means the serendipity and boisterous frivolity of a political party will be quarantined.
NATURE: Wild burros
