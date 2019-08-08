This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 11)

COVER STORY: A question of justice

Anna Werner looks at campus adjudication of sexual assault accusations.



ALMANAC: Instant coffee

On August 11, 1903, Japanese-American chemist Satori Kato received a U.S. patent for his method of making instant coffee in tablet form. Jane Pauley reports.

FASHION: Nailed it

If ever there were an art form that was literally hands-on, it's nail art. For some, getting a manicure these days is less maintenance and more masterpiece, as seen on fashion runways and the hit TV show "Claws," which has its very own nail stylist department. Correspondent Alina Cho meets the nail artists who have the world at their fingertips.

A mermaid spotted on dry land. CBS News





CULTURE: A tale of mermaids

Our fascination with mermaids is as deep as the sea, going back centuries to the myth of a Syrian goddess who was transformed into a half-fish. Faith Salie reports on how the folklore of mermaids got its legs as a feature of modern stories, movies, Coney Island, and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park in Florida.

DANCE: The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at 60

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, founded by the groundbreaking dancer-choreographer Alvin Ailey (1931-1989), is celebrating 60 years as one of the world's preeminent modern dance companies. Rita Braver looks back at the legacy of Ailey, including his school for aspiring dancers, and talks with those who succeeded him as the company's artistic director, Judith Jamison and Robert Battle.

Actress Julianne Moore. CBS News

MOVIES: Julianne Moore

Jane Pauley profiles the Oscar-winning actress, now starring in the film "Gloria Bell," about a free-spirited divorcee who discovers romance in an L.A. dance club. (Originally broadcast March 3, 2019.)

OPINION: Skateboarding

Grinding, kick-flipping and riding a half-pipe are not just for young people … or are they? Middle-aged Luke Burbank (who should know better) shares his experience of jumping back onto a skateboard.

MUSIC: Common: "I want this world to be better"

This year has been particularly remarkable for the 47-year-old rapper and actor known as Common, with a recent bestselling book, an upcoming album, a new film, and an arts-based charter school opening just blocks from where he grew up on the south side of Chicago. Common talked with correspondent Michelle Miller about his self-improvement as a parent, as a sexual abuse survivor, and the ways in which he is trying to make a difference.

CALENDAR: Week of August 12

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead, Jane Pauley reports.



