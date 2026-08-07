This week on "Sunday Morning" (Aug. 9)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Seth Doane

Autumn Mowery owns and maintains the Ellsworth Candlepin Bowling Alley in Ellsworth, Maine. CBS News

COVER STORY: Rescuing a candlepin bowling alley helps bolster a Maine community

Autumn Mowery was 18 when the candlepin bowling alley in Ellsworth, Me., where she worked, was threatened with the wrecking ball. She took it over, challenging herself to keep the lights on in a pillar of the community – and in so doing Mowery found a way to help others in need of a safe place. Lee Cowan reports.

For more info:



ALMANAC: August 9

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Venus fly traps, which grow in nutrient-poor areas, compensate for the lack of nitrogen in the soil by getting it from the insects they eat. CBS News

NATURE: Rescuing the Venus fly trap

The carnivorous Venus fly trap is native to the Carolinas, but its population is dwindling due to loss of habitat. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with botanist Julie Moore, who has spent much of her life helping to save these remarkable plants; and with Damon Waitt, director of the North Carolina Botanical Garden, who discusses the unusual traits of a species that Charles Darwin called the most interesting plant in the world. (Originally broadcast April 26, 2026.)

For more info:

Travelers on Interstate 80 in Walcott, Iowa, can park themselves at what is billed as the world's largest truck stop. CBS News

U.S.: Visiting the Iowa 80 Truckstop, the world's largest

The Iowa 80 Truckstop, on Interstate 80, claims to be the world's largest truck stop – and who would argue? Luke Burbank pulls up to the Walcott, Iowa truck stop larger than 150 football fields, catering to those who keep America moving, which features everything from 24-hour restaurants and maintenance shops, to a dentist, ministry office, and movie theater. (Originally broadcast Aug. 31, 2025.)

For more info:

Iowa 80 Truckstop, Walcott, Iowa



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



U.S.: How THC tests landed more than a thousand new mothers onto child abuse registries

In more than 40 states, marijuana is now a legal method of relieving pain. But in Idaho, more than a thousand new mothers have ended up on a child abuse registry after testing positive for THC – a chemical found in marijuana – following childbirth. In other states, women have even been sent to jail. The findings of a joint investigation by "CBS Sunday Morning" and the Marshall Project raise hard questions about who gets punished, and who doesn't. Erin Moriarty reports. [This story was produced in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system.]

For more info:

Actor Tim Curry in the 1970s. Photofest

SUNDAY PROFILE: Tim Curry

In 50 years on screen, Tim Curry, star of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Clue" and "It," has played roles campy, comical, and menacingly sinister, yet his most inscrutable role is still Tim Curry. The actor talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his memoir "Vagabond" (which is decidedly not a Hollywood tell-all); the stroke he suffered in 2012, and learning how to speak again; and why he never sought to curry stardom. (Originally broadcast Oct. 19, 2025.)

WATCH AN EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Tim Curry (Video)

In 2012 actor Tim Curry suffered a stroke, after which he had to relearn how to speak. In this web exclusive, the steadfastly private Curry talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his memoir "Vagabond," and his life, career, and medical story.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Vagabond: A Memoir" by Tim Curry

For more info:



HARTMAN: Dog days



BOOKS: Gay Talese on mastering the write-around

For more than six decades, Gay Talese has been a celebrated legend among writers and reporters – a leading practitioner of the "New Journalism." At 94, he talks with New Yorker writer Kelefa Sanneh of a career writing about the famous and not-so-famous (including mobsters, aging sports figures and nudists), and why his renowned 1966 Esquire article about Frank Sinatra didn't require his actually talking to the Chairman of the Board.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: Masters in architecture (YouTube Video)

Enjoy these "Sunday Morning" profiles of some of the leading architects of the 20th and 21st centuries. Featuring:

Chicago's towering architectural landmarks

Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas

I.M. Pei on designing the JFK Presidential Library

E. Fay Jones' chapels in the Arkansas woods

The soaring simplicity of Mies van der Rohe

The Glass House of Philip Johnson

Jean Nouvel, making his mark on the New York skyline

The modernist works of Zaha Hadid

Roth's whimsical, living architecture in the Mexican jungle

The ornamental architecture of Chicago's Louis Sullivan

The legacy of Los Angeles architect Paul R. Williams

Relocating a Frank Lloyd Wright house across country

"Parkitecture": The designs within Grand Canyon National Park by architect Mary Colter

Moshe Safdie skyscrapers, inspired by (among other things) Lego

Training a new generation of architects at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West in Arizona

The pods of Tokyo's modular Nakagin Tower

MARATHON: All things birds (YouTube Video)

"CBS Sunday Morning" flies around the U.S., watching fascinating birds and learning about our feathered friends. Featuring:

Tagging migrating whimbrel shorebirds

Good news for the protection of migrating birds

New methods, designs aim to cut down on bird strikes

Christian Cooper, the "extraordinary birder"

Student's unique talent that's for the birds

A composer transcribes bird songs

Merlin Bird ID app works magic

Art, music and birdsong

Bird illustrator David Allen Sibley

FROM THE ARCHIVES: "Once" songwriter Glen Hansard (Video)

Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard, an Oscar-winner for "Once" (which became a Tony Award-winning musical), died July 29, 2026 at age 56. In this March 17, 2013 "Sunday Morning" profile, Hansard talked with Anthony Mason about growing up as a street performer in Dublin, and his meteoric rise to fame as a member of the rock band The Frames and (with Markéta Irglová) half of the duo The Swell Season. Also: A web extra featuring Hansard busking on the streets of New York City.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2026

A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

GALLERY: Summer music highlights of 2026

Summer is the time to enjoy live music, indoors and out. Scroll through our gallery of some of 2026's leading musical acts, featuring images by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.