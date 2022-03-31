This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 3)
Host Jane Pauley.
HEADLINES: Latest news from Ukraine
COVER STORY: Exit strategy
CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.
BOOKS: First sister Valerie Biden Owens
Wherever young Joe Biden went, little sister Valerie was sure to follow. She would eventually run her brother's campaigns for the U.S. Senate and his first two bids for the presidency. Valerie Biden Owens talks with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell about her family's story of tragedy, sorrow, resilience, and purpose, and why she believes President Biden is the right person at the right time for the job.
MUSIC: The blurred lines surrounding music copyrights
When two songs share a melody, some chords, or even just a vibe, can the songwriter be taken to court? Correspondent David Pogue looks at how music copyrights have become an increasingly disharmonious area of litigation.
FOOD: Redefining soul food and the history of American cuisine
Since before we were a nation, African Americans have had an extraordinarily important, yet little understood, impact on the development of American cuisine. Correspondent Maurice DuBois talks with Houston chef Chris Williams, historian Jessica B. Harris, and food expert Charla Draper about Black culinary influencers; and visits a New York City museum exhibit on food history, "African/American: Making the Nation's Table."
MUSIC: Jon Batiste on the healing power of music and love
The same day the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" bandleader received 11 Grammy nominations – the most by any artist this year – the love of his life was beginning chemotherapy treatments for her second battle with cancer. Jon Batiste and bestselling author Suleika Jaouad talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about how their world was turned upside-down, and how they met adversity with an act of defiance.
PREVIEW: Jon Batiste
You can stream Jon Batiste's album "We Are" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):
MUSIC: Pianist Ruth Slenczynska on her life in music
Hailed as one of the greatest child prodigies since Mozart, pianist Ruth Slenczynska played her first concert when she was four. Nearly a century later, Ruth is still making music, putting out a brand-new album at 97 years old, aptly titled "My Life in Music." She talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the notes of her life – both high and low – from a difficult childhood, to her relationship with Rachmaninoff, playing a duet with an American president, and the experience age has gifted her.
You can stream Ruth Slenczynska's album "My Life in Music" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):
HARTMAN: Love song
MOVIES: Viva Ann-Margret!
The actress and singer who came to fame singing "Bye Bye Birdie" isn't ready to say farewell just yet. Ann-Margret, the star of such hits as "Viva Las Vegas" and "Carnal Knowledge" (which earned her an Oscar nomination), talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her transcendent six-decade career, from her childhood in Sweden where she dreamed of being an entertainer, to her status as a sex symbol, to becoming a Hollywood grand dame.
COMMENTARY: Charles M. Blow on "The Slap" as a cultural Rorschach test
The New York Times columnist examines the myriad takes about Will Smith's physical and verbal confrontation against comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards broadcast.
MUSIC: Maren Morris on how she became fearless
Since her arrival in Nashville as an unknown songwriter nearly a decade ago, Maren Morris has become a country music star, with such hits as "My Church," "The Bones," and this year's Grammy-nominated "Chasing After You" and "Better Than We Found It." Morris talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about what the past two years – from the pandemic to the birth of her son to social media trolls – have taught her about courage and humility.
PREVIEW: Maren Morris on "becoming fearless again"
You can stream Maren Morris' album "Humble Quest" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):
