This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 3)

COVER STORY: Exit strategy

CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.



BOOKS: First sister Valerie Biden Owens

Wherever young Joe Biden went, little sister Valerie was sure to follow. She would eventually run her brother's campaigns for the U.S. Senate and his first two bids for the presidency. Valerie Biden Owens talks with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell about her family's story of tragedy, sorrow, resilience, and purpose, and why she believes President Biden is the right person at the right time for the job.

MUSIC: The blurred lines surrounding music copyrights

When two songs share a melody, some chords, or even just a vibe, can the songwriter be taken to court? Correspondent David Pogue looks at how music copyrights have become an increasingly disharmonious area of litigation.

FOOD: Redefining soul food and the history of American cuisine

Since before we were a nation, African Americans have had an extraordinarily important, yet little understood, impact on the development of American cuisine. Correspondent Maurice DuBois talks with Houston chef Chris Williams, historian Jessica B. Harris, and food expert Charla Draper about Black culinary influencers; and visits a New York City museum exhibit on food history, "African/American: Making the Nation's Table."

Multiple-Grammy-nominee Jon Batiste with correspondent Jim Axelrod. CBS News

MUSIC: Jon Batiste on the healing power of music and love

The same day the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" bandleader received 11 Grammy nominations – the most by any artist this year – the love of his life was beginning chemotherapy treatments for her second battle with cancer. Jon Batiste and bestselling author Suleika Jaouad talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about how their world was turned upside-down, and how they met adversity with an act of defiance.

PASSAGE: TBD



At 97, classical pianist Ruth Slenczynska has just released her latest album. MEREDITH TRUAX/Decca Records

MUSIC: Pianist Ruth Slenczynska on her life in music

Hailed as one of the greatest child prodigies since Mozart, pianist Ruth Slenczynska played her first concert when she was four. Nearly a century later, Ruth is still making music, putting out a brand-new album at 97 years old, aptly titled "My Life in Music." She talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the notes of her life – both high and low – from a difficult childhood, to her relationship with Rachmaninoff, playing a duet with an American president, and the experience age has gifted her.

HARTMAN: Love song



Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret in the 1964 film "Viva Las Vegas." GAB Archive/Redferns via Getty Images

MOVIES: Viva Ann-Margret!

The actress and singer who came to fame singing "Bye Bye Birdie" isn't ready to say farewell just yet. Ann-Margret, the star of such hits as "Viva Las Vegas" and "Carnal Knowledge" (which earned her an Oscar nomination), talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her transcendent six-decade career, from her childhood in Sweden where she dreamed of being an entertainer, to her status as a sex symbol, to becoming a Hollywood grand dame.

Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, March 27, 2022. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

COMMENTARY: Charles M. Blow on "The Slap" as a cultural Rorschach test

The New York Times columnist examines the myriad takes about Will Smith's physical and verbal confrontation against comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards broadcast.

Grammy-nominee Maren Morris with correspondent Anthony Mason. CBS News

MUSIC: Maren Morris on how she became fearless

Since her arrival in Nashville as an unknown songwriter nearly a decade ago, Maren Morris has become a country music star, with such hits as "My Church," "The Bones," and this year's Grammy-nominated "Chasing After You" and "Better Than We Found It." Morris talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about what the past two years – from the pandemic to the birth of her son to social media trolls – have taught her about courage and humility.

NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

"HERE COMES THE SUN": A rare, revealing interview with Peter Dinklage and a story about trash turned into treasure

Leslie Stahl sits down for a rare interview with the fiercely private star of "Cyrano." We also have a sparkling story about sea glass.

