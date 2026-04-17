This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 19)
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)
Hosted by Jane Pauley.
COVER STORY: Former judges speak out on Trump admin's immigration court purges
Tens of thousands of people, including U.S. citizens, are currently detained by ICE following President Trump's promise of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. Meanwhile, more than 200 immigration judges, who adjudicate asylum and immigration cases, have been fired, forced out or retired, and are being replaced by what are advertised as "deportation judges." "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with former immigration judges about the administration's current practices, which they say deny defendants their day in court, running counter to the law.
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ALMANAC: April 19
"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.
ARTS: Crafting a legacy out of wood
Woodworker George Nakashima (1905-1990), considered a giant of 20th century furniture design, was a leader of the American craft movement. His legacy is continuing through his daughter, Mira, who took the reins of the company he founded, Nakashima Woodworkers. Mo Rocca talks with Mira about producing not only her father's iconic designs, but also her own pieces.
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- George Nakashima Woodworkers, New Hope, Pa.
EARTH DAY TRIPTYCH #1: Using the ocean to power data centers
The renewable energy company Panthalassa says it has a solution to the proliferation of AI data centers, which consume massive amounts of energy and are the cause of increased carbon pollution: sea-based data centers, powered by wave energy. Correspondent David Pogue examines what Panthalassa's alternative to land-based data centers may mean.
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ARTS: A portrait of portraitist Michael Shane Neal
Michael Shane Neal, perhaps America's greatest living portraitist, recently fulfilled a long-held ambition: to paint a living president. He talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about producing a portrait of former President Joe Biden. He also discusses "being in the zone" while painting a portrait; following in the footsteps of famed artists Everett Raymond Kinstler and John Singer Sargent; and becoming a TikTok fashion icon.
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PASSAGE: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.
BUSINESS: Selling cars for a song
When opera singer Andrew Hiers took a side gig as a car salesman in Cocoa, Florida, his talent was not as evident on the showroom floor. But once the bass-baritone posted a video of himself singing a car's praises, his sales hit a high note. Luke Burbank reports.
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EARTH DAY TRIPTYCH #2: Breeding a better bread
Over the past century, the cultivation and processing of wheat has led to strains of grain that are less nutritious, less flavorful, and more vulnerable to climate change. The researchers at Breadlab, at Washington State University, are trying to breed varieties of whole grains that are better for farmers, consumers – and taste buds. David Pogue reports.
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STAGE: "Proof": Don Cheadle and Ayo Edebiri make their Broadway bows
Celebrated actors Don Cheadle and Ayo Edebiri are both making their Broadway debuts in a revival of David Auburn's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winner "Proof," about a brilliant mathematics professor with mental-health issues, and his brilliant daughter with issues of her own. Cheadle and Edebiri talk with Tracy Smith about exploring the dynamics of a parent-child relationship, and how their off-stage relationship helps them on-stage.
For more info:
- "Proof," at the Booth Theatre, New York City (through July 19) | Ticket info
- Blackbird Collective PBC
U.S.: Seeking accountability in trucking accidents
In 2024, approximately 5,000 people died in accidents involving trucks, up more than 50% from 15 years ago. And while a new proposed law would strengthen enforcement against truck drivers, safety advocates say it will do nothing against freight brokers – middleman companies that often hire firms with poor safety records. Correspondent Jim Axelrod reports on the tragic stories of victims of trucking accidents, and efforts to hold brokers accountable.
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EARTH DAY TRIPTYCH #3: Cementing a more sustainable alternative to concrete
The process of making 30 billion tons of concrete every year produces more carbon pollution than all the world's ships and planes put together. Now, the North Carolina and Denmark-based Biomason is using biotechnology, including naturally-occurring microbes, to create "biocement" that's just as sturdy but emits much less CO2. David Pogue reports.
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NATURE: TBD
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
MARATHON: Stories behind modern technology (YouTube Video)This "CBS Sunday Morning" marathon chronicles the rise of the digital age, from 90s internet startups to wearable tech, and features interviews with key figures like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook. Featuring:
- Elon Musk and internet startups vs. Microsoft
- Four young internet entrepreneurs
- Smartwatches, the latest in wearable gadgets
- Happy 10th birthday, iPhone
- David Pogue on your evolving smartphone
- A visit into the "Cloud"
- How Intel was born
- Meet Amazon's robots
- The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine
- David Sedaris on talking back to Siri
- Big Tech's big bet on nuclear power
- Apple: The first 50 years
GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2026
A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
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