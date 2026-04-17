This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 19)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley.



COVER STORY: Former judges speak out on Trump admin's immigration court purges

Tens of thousands of people, including U.S. citizens, are currently detained by ICE following President Trump's promise of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. Meanwhile, more than 200 immigration judges, who adjudicate asylum and immigration cases, have been fired, forced out or retired, and are being replaced by what are advertised as "deportation judges." "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with former immigration judges about the administration's current practices, which they say deny defendants their day in court, running counter to the law.

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ALMANAC: April 19

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



ARTS: Crafting a legacy out of wood

Woodworker George Nakashima (1905-1990), considered a giant of 20th century furniture design, was a leader of the American craft movement. His legacy is continuing through his daughter, Mira, who took the reins of the company he founded, Nakashima Woodworkers. Mo Rocca talks with Mira about producing not only her father's iconic designs, but also her own pieces.

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George Nakashima Woodworkers, New Hope, Pa.

A test of the Panthalassa Ocean-2 wave energy converter, which would generate electricity to power sea-based data centers. Panthalassa

EARTH DAY TRIPTYCH #1: Using the ocean to power data centers

The renewable energy company Panthalassa says it has a solution to the proliferation of AI data centers, which consume massive amounts of energy and are the cause of increased carbon pollution: sea-based data centers, powered by wave energy. Correspondent David Pogue examines what Panthalassa's alternative to land-based data centers may mean.

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Painter Michael Shane Neal at work. CBS News

ARTS: A portrait of portraitist Michael Shane Neal

Michael Shane Neal, perhaps America's greatest living portraitist, recently fulfilled a long-held ambition: to paint a living president. He talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about producing a portrait of former President Joe Biden. He also discusses "being in the zone" while painting a portrait; following in the footsteps of famed artists Everett Raymond Kinstler and John Singer Sargent; and becoming a TikTok fashion icon.

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

BUSINESS: Selling cars for a song

When opera singer Andrew Hiers took a side gig as a car salesman in Cocoa, Florida, his talent was not as evident on the showroom floor. But once the bass-baritone posted a video of himself singing a car's praises, his sales hit a high note. Luke Burbank reports.

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According to Washington State University's Breadlab, inadequate consumption of whole grains is the second most impactful contributor to morbidity and mortality in the U.S. Breadlab/WSU

EARTH DAY TRIPTYCH #2: Breeding a better bread

Over the past century, the cultivation and processing of wheat has led to strains of grain that are less nutritious, less flavorful, and more vulnerable to climate change. The researchers at Breadlab, at Washington State University, are trying to breed varieties of whole grains that are better for farmers, consumers – and taste buds. David Pogue reports.

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Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle, stars of the Broadway revival of "Proof." CBS News

STAGE: "Proof": Don Cheadle and Ayo Edebiri make their Broadway bows

Celebrated actors Don Cheadle and Ayo Edebiri are both making their Broadway debuts in a revival of David Auburn's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winner "Proof," about a brilliant mathematics professor with mental-health issues, and his brilliant daughter with issues of her own. Cheadle and Edebiri talk with Tracy Smith about exploring the dynamics of a parent-child relationship, and how their off-stage relationship helps them on-stage.

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As truck traffic increases, government and industry haven't been able to stop thousands of so-called "chameleon carriers," with deadly consequences. CBS News

U.S.: Seeking accountability in trucking accidents

In 2024, approximately 5,000 people died in accidents involving trucks, up more than 50% from 15 years ago. And while a new proposed law would strengthen enforcement against truck drivers, safety advocates say it will do nothing against freight brokers – middleman companies that often hire firms with poor safety records. Correspondent Jim Axelrod reports on the tragic stories of victims of trucking accidents, and efforts to hold brokers accountable.

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Instead of the polluting processes that are used to form most cements, the "biocement" produced by Biomason is created with bacteria. CBS News

EARTH DAY TRIPTYCH #3: Cementing a more sustainable alternative to concrete

The process of making 30 billion tons of concrete every year produces more carbon pollution than all the world's ships and planes put together. Now, the North Carolina and Denmark-based Biomason is using biotechnology, including naturally-occurring microbes, to create "biocement" that's just as sturdy but emits much less CO2. David Pogue reports.

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NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: Stories behind modern technology (YouTube Video)This "CBS Sunday Morning" marathon chronicles the rise of the digital age, from 90s internet startups to wearable tech, and features interviews with key figures like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook. Featuring:

Elon Musk and internet startups vs. Microsoft

Four young internet entrepreneurs

Smartwatches, the latest in wearable gadgets

Happy 10th birthday, iPhone

David Pogue on your evolving smartphone

A visit into the "Cloud"

How Intel was born

Meet Amazon's robots

The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine

David Sedaris on talking back to Siri

Big Tech's big bet on nuclear power

Apple: The first 50 years

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2026

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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