Former judges speak out on Trump admin's immigration court purges Tens of thousands of people, including U.S. citizens, are currently detained by ICE following President Trump's promise of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. Meanwhile, more than 200 immigration judges, who adjudicate asylum and immigration cases, have been fired, forced out or retired, and are being replaced by what are advertised as "deportation judges." "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with former immigration judges about the administration's current practices, which they say deny defendants their day in court, running counter to the law.