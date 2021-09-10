Live

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," September 12: Gottlieb, McDaniel, Cheney, Morell, Versalovic

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner
  • Ronna McDaniel - Republican National Committee Chairwoman
  • Rep. Liz Cheney - (R) Wyoming
  • Michael Morell - Former CIA Deputy Director, CBS News Senior National Security Contributor
  • Dr. James Versalovic - Pathologist-In-Chief, Texas Children's Hospital

How to watch "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan"

  • Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021

  • TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

