This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," September 12: Gottlieb, McDaniel, Cheney, Morell, Versalovic
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Guest Lineup:
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner
- Ronna McDaniel - Republican National Committee Chairwoman
- Rep. Liz Cheney - (R) Wyoming
- Michael Morell - Former CIA Deputy Director, CBS News Senior National Security Contributor
- Dr. James Versalovic - Pathologist-In-Chief, Texas Children's Hospital
How to watch "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan"
Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021
TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).
And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.