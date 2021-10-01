This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," October 3: Fauci, Ocasio-Cortez, Booker, Justice, Gottlieb
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Guest Lineup:
- Dr. Anthony Fauci - Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden; Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - (D) New York
- Sen. Cory Booker - (D) New Jersey
- Gov. Jim Justice - (R) West Virginia
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner
How to watch "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan"
Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021
TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).
And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Download our Free App
For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.