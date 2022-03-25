Watch CBS News

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," March 27, 2022: Kinzinger, Yovanovitch, Hurd

/ CBS News

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guest lineup:

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger - (R-IL), Member, Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 Attack
  • Marie Yovanovitch - Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Author, "Lessons From The Edge, A Memoir"
  • Will Hurd - Former Texas Republican Congressman, Author, "American Reboot"
  • Robert Costa - CBS News Chief Election & Campaign Correspondent
  • Bob Woodward - Associate Editor, Washington Post
  • Michael Morell - CBS News National Security Contributor, Former CIA Acting and Deputy Director

  • David Martin - CBS News National Security Correspondent

How to watch "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan"

  • Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

  • TV: "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan"

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram..

First published on March 25, 2022 / 5:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.