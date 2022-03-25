This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," March 27, 2022: Kinzinger, Yovanovitch, Hurd
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guest lineup:
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger - (R-IL), Member, Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 Attack
- Marie Yovanovitch - Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Author, "Lessons From The Edge, A Memoir"
- Will Hurd - Former Texas Republican Congressman, Author, "American Reboot"
- Robert Costa - CBS News Chief Election & Campaign Correspondent
- Bob Woodward - Associate Editor, Washington Post
- Michael Morell - CBS News National Security Contributor, Former CIA Acting and Deputy Director
David Martin - CBS News National Security Correspondent
