This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," February 13, 2022: Sullivan, Murphy, Kinzinger, Gottlieb, Daly, Brown

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Jake Sullivan - White House national security adviser

  • Governor Phil Murphy - (R) New Jersey 

  • Representative Adam Kinzinger - (R) Illinois 

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner, Pfizer board member

  • Mary Daly - President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

  • James Brown - CBS News special correspondent, host of "The NFL Today"

  • Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

First published on February 11, 2022 / 3:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

