This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," August 14, 2022: Schiff, McCaul, Fitzpatrick, Carvalho

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

Rep. Adam Schiff – (D) California, Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Rep. Michael McCaul – (R) Texas, Republican Leader of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Chairman Emeritus of the House Committee on Homeland Security

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick – (R) Pennsylvania

Alberto Carvalho – Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District

How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

