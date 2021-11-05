This week on "Face the Nation," November 7, 2021: Rchmond, Kaine, Smith, Gottlieb
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
- Cedric Richmond, Senior Adviser to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement
- Sen. Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia
- Fred Smith, FedEx Executive Leadership Chairman and CEO
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- John Dickerson, CBS News Chief Political Analyst
- Amy Walter, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Cook Political Report with Amy Walter
Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021
