This week on "Face the Nation," May 10, 2020: Hassett, Schmidt, Murray, Gottlieb, Ryan

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



Kevin Hassett, White House Economic Adviser



White House Economic Adviser Eric Schmidt, Former CEO and Chairman of Google

Former CEO and Chairman of Google Dr. Christopher Murray, Director, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington

Director, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner



Former FDA Commissioner James Ryan, President, University of Virginia



How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2020

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.