This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," December 12, 2021: Beshear, Hutchinson, Sununu, Gottlieb, de Oliveira, El-Erian

"Face the Nation" with Margaret Brennan guest lineup:



Gov. Andy Beshear - (D) Kentucky

(D) Kentucky Governor Asa Hutchinson - (R) Arkansas

(R) Arkansas Governor Chris Sununu - (R) New Hampshire

(R) New Hampshire Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner



Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tulio de Oliveira - Director, Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa

Director, Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa Mohamed El-Erian - Allianz chief economic adviser

