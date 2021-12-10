This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," December 12, 2021: Beshear, Hutchinson, Sununu, Gottlieb, de Oliveira, El-Erian
"Face the Nation" with Margaret Brennan guest lineup:
- Gov. Andy Beshear - (D) Kentucky
- Governor Asa Hutchinson - (R) Arkansas
- Governor Chris Sununu - (R) New Hampshire
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner
- Tulio de Oliveira - Director, Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa
- Mohamed El-Erian - Allianz chief economic adviser
How to watch "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan"
Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021
TV: "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
