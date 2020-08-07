This week on "Face the Nation," August 9, 2020: O'Brien, Evans, Lucas, Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



Robert O'Brien, National Security Adviser



National Security Adviser Quinton Lucas, Mayor of Kansas City



Mayor of Kansas City Charles Evans, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago



President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner



How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2020

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.