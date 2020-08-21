This week on "Face the Nation," August 23, 2020: Comey, McDaniel, Garcetti, Jenkins, Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



James Comey, Former FBI Director

Former FBI Director Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee Chair

Republican National Committee Chair Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles

Mayor of Los Angeles Rev. John I. Jenkins, President of the University of Notre Dame

President of the University of Notre Dame Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, August 23, 2020

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.