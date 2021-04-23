CBS News April 23, 2021, 1:26 PM

This week on "Face the Nation," April 25, 2021: DeWine, Demings, Ifill, Finner, Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio
  • Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida
  • Sherrilyn Ifill, President & Director-Counsel of NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
  • Troy Finner, Houston Police Chief
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner  

How to watch "Face the Nation"

  • Date: Sunday, April 25, 2021

  • TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.