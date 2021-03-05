Third stimulus check: How soon might you receive a $1,400 check?

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan is moving forward, raising hopes of another round of stimulus checks for most Americans. The House passed the bill early Saturday, and the legislation is now in the hands of the Senate.

In brief remarks after the House vote, Mr. Biden said he hoped for "quick action" from senators on the spending package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan.

"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus," he said. "We can finally get our economy moving again. And the people of this country have suffered far too much for too long. We need to relieve that suffering. The American Rescue Plan does just that."

The Senate began debate over the relief package on Friday, kicking off a push to get the final bill to the president's desk before several key relief programs expire on March 14. While the 628-page bill enjoys support from all 50 Senate Democrats, Republicans are aiming to slow down its passage by forcing votes on dozens of amendments. That so-called "vote-a-rama" could extend into the weekend, although Republicans won't be able to block the bill from passage.

"We expect Senate passage of its COVID rescue bill this weekend with the House to pass this version next week, sending it to the President for signature," noted Benjamin Salisbury of Height Securities in a Friday research note.

If the bill passes the Senate as early as this weekend, analysts say, it could then move swiftly toward Mr. Biden's desk for his signature. That could result in a third stimulus check landing in eligible people's bank accounts as early as the weekend of March 13, according to Chris Krueger of Cowen & Co.

"By next weekend, a couple making less than $160,000 could well have $2,800 deposited into their checking account," he said in a research note.

Fewer checks?

Congress still needs to iron out some wrinkles that have emerged during negotiations. Among the issues are income limits for the stimulus checks, with a new agreement between Mr. Biden and moderate Democratic senators that would limit the number of households qualifying for the $1,400 checks. The revised limits would make millions of Americans ineligible for the payment.

Some lawmakers also have pushed for more targeted stimulus checks, arguing that lower-income households are in greater need than middle- and upper-income families.

Under the pending deal, confirmed by CBS News, the $1,400 direct payments would begin to phase out at $75,000 for individuals, but would cut off eligibility for single people earning more than $80,000. For couples who file a joint federal income tax return, the phase-out would begin for those making $150,000 and end at $160,000.

"I wanted the keep the income threshold at the previous levels" — $75,000 for single people and $150,000 for couples— said Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon on Wednesday in a call with reporters. "And we have succeeded on that front."

He added, "I would have preferred what we had earlier, but I don't want to distract people from the basic accomplishment" of keeping the $75,000 and $150,000 income thresholds.

Minimum wage issue

Another hitch is a provision in the House measure that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. The Senate bill is unlikely to include the increase after the Senate parliamentarian ruled Thursday that the pay hike can't be included in the upper chamber's version of the relief plan.

In the face of those roadblocks, a "Plan B" to tax some big corporations that pay below an unspecified wage, as proposed by some Senate Democrats, is now off the table, a senior Democratic aide told CBS News.

"The bill has an increasingly direct pathway to passage after a procedural decision removed the minimum wage issue from the table," said Height Securities analyst Benjamin Salisbury in a research note. He gives the American Rescue Plan an 85% chance of passing in the Senate and becoming law.

Although the loss of the wage increase is a blow to low-income workers, its removal from Senate negotiations will help speed passage of the bill by mid-March, according to analysts. The Senate could vote on the package later this week, with the House then casting its final vote over the weekend of March 6 or during the week of March 8, according to analysts.

If passed, another massive injection of money into the economy should help spur a rebound, with Oxford Economics chief U.S. economist Gregory Daco forecasting growth of as high as 7% in 2021 amid pent-up demand from consumers and businesses. That would the fastest rate of U.S. economic expansion since the early 1980s,

Passage before March 14?

Democrats are pushing to pass the bill before March 14, when the current extra $300 in weekly unemployment aid is set to expire. A newly reached deal in the Senate would extend the $300 boost through September, in contrast with the House bill that would raise the increase to $400 a week through August.

In addition to the $1,400 checks, the bill would provide funding for small businesses, schools, and cities and states; offer families with kids a tax break; and boost government spending on COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

To be sure, disputes or disagreements could still derail the bill. But Democrats are using a process called budget reconciliation to pass the legislation, which means only a simple majority in the Senate is required for approval, rather than the 60 votes required by most bills to overcome a potential filibuster. In other words, Democrats don't need support from Republican senators to pass the rescue plan.

IRS timeline

If the bill is passed by March 12, the Friday before extra jobless aid is set to expire, stimulus checks could begin hitting bank accounts anywhere from a few days to a week following that, based on the IRS' time frame for distributing the second round of stimulus checks in December.

Earlier this month, the IRS said it is watching the relief bill to prepare to distribute the next round of payments. "We are keeping our eyes closely on the hill," said Ken Corbin, the chief taxpayer experience officer at the IRS, although he didn't forecast when the tax agency could distribute the checks.

The IRS relies on a taxpayer's most recent tax return to determine how much they should receive and when they might receive it. That's why some tax experts are urging taxpayers to file their returns as soon as possible, especially if they had a major life change, such as the birth of a child or the loss of a job or income last year.

Because the IRS officially started accepting tax returns on February 12 and will close the filing window on its customary date of April 15, the plan could be passed in the middle of tax filing season.

If a taxpayer doesn't file their 2020 tax returns before Congress passes its next relief bill, the agency will likely rely on their 2019 tax return to calculate their stimulus check payment — and that 2019 return might not reflect income losses during last year's economic crisis or a new child, for example. In that case, a taxpayer might not receive as much stimulus money as they are entitled to.

Income limits

A person's income is the chief determinant of whether they'll get a check, as well as the payment amount.

The payments would amount to $1,400 for a single person or $2,800 for a married couple filing jointly. Only individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full payments, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000. Payments would decline for incomes above those threshold.

Under the deal with Mr. Biden, the Senate's bill would cut off single people with incomes over $80,000 and married couples earning more than $160,000. Under the first stimulus check, the cut-offs were higher, at $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for married couples.

Some lawmakers have argued that the checks should be targeted to lower-income families, citing research that shows that higher-income families are rebounding from the pandemic's economic impact. But other research signals widespread financial pain throughout the nation, with the ranks of adults experiencing financial hardship last month little changed from December, according to Morning Consult economist John Leer.

A third round of $1,400 checks would allow nearly 23 million adults to pay their expenses for more than four months without going into more debt or eating into their savings, his analysis found.

"That third stimulus check is absolutely vital," Credit Karma Chief People Officer Colleen McCreary told CBS MoneyWatch. "I don't see a world where people will have their financial footing without some additional stimulus money."