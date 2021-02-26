House Democrat calls $15 minimum wage a priority after relief bill passes President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is expected to pass the House Friday, but the final version of the legislation won't include a provision raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. The Senate's parliamentarian ruled senators cannot vote on the bill with the minimum wage increase in it using the simple-majority reconciliation process. Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens joined CBSN to discuss the relief bill and the proposed wage hike.