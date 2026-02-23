Gold investing beginners should take a strategic approach now, with the price sitting near a record high. Guido Mieth/Getty Images

Amid uncertainty over the future of tariffs, combined with unpredictability surrounding other economic developments now, many Americans may be considering their investments, and some may even be looking toward alternative ones like gold. Gold, after all, has a well-earned reputation for serving as a portfolio diversifier and a hedge against inflation. And even though the latter declined in the most recent report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it still remains above the Federal Reserve's target 2% goal.

In this climate, gold investing beginners may be tempted to add the yellow metal to their portfolio right now. And it can make sense to do that promptly, as the price of the metal hinges on yet another new, record high. Before getting started in this unique economic landscape, however, it can help if beginners remember a few things that can help them better leverage a potential gold investment. Below, we'll break down four things these investors need to remember right now.

4 things gold investing beginners need to remember right now

To improve your chances of gold investing success, both now and into the future, it helps to remember these four items:

You don't have to pay today's top price

There are ways to avoid paying the gold price of $5,000 per ounce, approximately, right now. Buying fractional gold, for example, which comes in amounts less than one ounce, is one way. And there are multiple places to buy it from online right now. But beginners can also take a dollar-cost averaging approach, in which they invest small amounts of money into gold on a routine basis, building up their overall gold holdings over an extended period of time. This will still allow you to benefit from the features gold offers without overextending yourself financially at the same time.

If you're buying bullion, expect to pay a markup

At $5,149.59 per ounce as of February 23, 2026, gold isn't exactly affordable right now. And if you're looking to buy pure gold in bullion form, such as bars and coins, expect to pay even more. That's because dealers will add a markup to what they're selling to make a profit. That also doesn't account for insurance and storage fees that you may need to contend with when buying the physical metal. Instead, consider alternative types like a gold IRA or gold ETF, which circumvent some of these issues while still allowing you to get invested effectively in the gold market now.

Don't discount alternative metal investments

Gold is ubiquitous, and its seemingly never-ending price rise understandably makes it an attractive option for investors now. But it's not the only type of metal that can help your portfolio. And it's not the only type that has experienced remarkable, exponential price growth in recent months. The price of silver is also up considerably from where it sat one year ago, but it can still be secured for under $100 now.

Just remember that, historically, both silver and gold prices tend to only rise and, once at a new level, are unlikely to fall back to where they once sat. So don't wait for a perfect price to materialize, as what you can buy gold and silver for right now is likely one of the better prices you'll ever be offered again.

Precious metals should still play a limited role in your broader portfolio

It's understandably tempting to invest in gold and silver amid the current price craze, but beginners should remember what the precious metals can and can't do for their portfolio. And one of the key drawbacks to consider is that neither is an income-producing asset like stocks or real estate. While investors can theoretically turn a quick profit by buying and selling either metal during this current price run, historically, that's not what either metal is known for, and it's not what either should be relied on to do. Instead, keep your precious metal portion of your portfolio capped at 10% to more effectively allow your other investments to perform as intended.

The bottom line

A gold investment can be a smart and effective one right now for beginners. And it can still be an affordable one with the right strategic approach. By knowing that they don't need to pay today's record high price, understandings the price markups dealers will typically added, reviewing their alternative metal investment types and, critically, knowing how to limit precious metals as part of their overall portfolio, beginner investors can significantly boost their chances of success, both during today's record bull run and, theoretically, over an extended period.