Thermos recalls 8.2 million containers after stoppers caused permanent vision loss

Thermos is recalling 8.2 million containers and jars after some stoppers forcefully ejected, leading to laceration injuries that required medical attention, and three consumers suffered permanent vision loss.

The recall includes 5.8 million Thermos Stainless King Food Jars and about 2.3 million Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles, with the items sold at Target, Walmart, Amazon.com and other retailers between around March 2008 and July 2024, according to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Thermos said it has received 27 reports of consumers who were struck by stoppers that ejected from the containers upon opening. The issues were caused by the stoppers in the recalled containers not having a pressure relief in the center, the statement said.

The recalled Thermos 16-oz Stainless King Food Jar (SK3000), 40-oz Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottle (SK3010), and 24-oz Stainless King Food Jar (SK3020). Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers should stop using the recalled containers immediately and contact Thermos to request a free replacement pressure relief stopper or a replacement bottle, depending on the model.

The recalled items are:

Thermos Stainless King Food Jars with model numbers SK3000 and SK3020, manufactured before July 2023

All Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles with model number SK3010.

The containers were sold in a variety of colors and had the Thermos trademark printed on their sides. The model numbers are printed on the bottom of the containers.

Consumers can contact Thermos online at https://support.thermos.com or go to https://www.thermos.com and click "Contact Us" or "Recall Info." They can also call 662-563-6822 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.