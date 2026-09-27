The New Season: Fall 2026 – The art of Keith Haring

Interlocking silhouettes and bold lines shape Keith Haring's signature style. In his own words: "It was made for lots of people. You don't have to know anything about art to appreciate it."

"I would describe his work as graphic, as fun, as direct, as appealing," said Austen Bailly, a curator at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. "Most people probably know him through T-shirts or posters or watches. I don't think they understand the fullness of his artistic practice and his artistic vision."

An installation view of "Keith Haring in 3D," an exhibition at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Jared Sorrells; Artwork © Keith Haring Foundation

The Crystal Bridges' show, "Keith Haring in 3D," celebrates an artist who seems to have decorated every inch of New York City with his groundbreaking work.

Among the objects on display: a suit worn by Madonna.

Three untitled works by Keith Haring (a 1963 Buick Special with enamel; acrylic paint on a papier-mache elephant; and acrylic paint on a television) featured in the exhibition "Keith Haring in 3D," at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark. From the collections of Larry Warsh and the Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh; © Keith Haring Foundation.

But it wasn't all pop stars and gallery openings, as he told CBS News' Charles Osgood back in 1982. Some of Haring's work was underground, adorning the walls of the subway.

Asked by Osgood who is the real Keith Haring – the gallery Keith Haring or the subway station Keith Haring – the artist replied, "For me there's not a discrepancy between the two; they're treated both the same. The same amount of care goes into doing things in the street as the things that end up in the gallery.

"Most of the people that ride the subway don't go to galleries, and wouldn't really see the work," Haring said. "That's what makes a drawing live anyway – people seeing it and it becoming part of their lives."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Artist Keith Haring in 1982 (Video)

"He is thinking about where art can live," said Olivia Walton, chair of the Crystal Bridges Museum. "He is thinking about what art can be, and he's thinking about who art is really for. Art not just in a museum or in a gallery, but actually in the subway, out on a playground, on a crib, everywhere."

Haring didn't shy away from exploring heavier topics, too. "It's very much about this moment in the 1980s in New York City when the art world is flourishing, but also the AIDS crisis is raging. These are tough issues, but his work is approaching it in a spirit of joy."

Keith Haring was only 31 years old when he died of AIDs-related complications, leaving behind a vibrant catalogue.

Austen Bailly said, "I hope people experience that joy, the sense of color, the sense of fun, even the solemnity of his death, but his legacy is so positive."

For more info:

Exhibition: "Keith Haring in 3D," at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark. (through Jan. 25, 2027)

More new exhibitions this fall:

Crystal Bridges isn't the only museum delivering fun and color this season.

Not far off, in Memphis, its renovated museum prepares to open its doors.

Memphis Art Museum opens Dec. 6

A rendition of the new Memphis Art Museum, designed by Herzog & de Meuron and local designers archimania, which will house 10,000 works from the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, which has closed its location in Overton Park. Memphis Art Museum

On the West Coast, the Korean pop star known as RM, of the group BTS, finds himself on a different stage, curating a show at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

"RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me," at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (Oct. 3, 2026-Feb. 7, 2027)

Nearly 200 works by Korean and International artists, from the collections of RM and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, will be on display at SFMOMA. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

The Art Institute of Chicago celebrates the life and legacy of war photographer Lee Miller.

"Lee Miller: Fearless," at the Art Institute of Chicago (through Dec. 7)

Two photographs by Lee Miller: "Infantry Advancing, 1945," and "Self-Portrait with Headband (detail)," c. 1932. The Art Institute of Chicago. Courtesy of Condé Nast Publications. © 2026 Lee Miller Archives, England. All rights reserved.

And in New York, another Lee, Lee Krasner has works on display along with those of husband Jackson Pollock, in a retrospective at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

"Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York (Oct. 4, 2026-Jan. 31, 2027)

Details from (Left) "The Seasons" (1957) by Lee Krasner. Oil and house paint on canvas; and "The Key" (1946) by Jackson Pollack. Oil on linen. The couple's artworks are being exhibited together this fall at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. © The Pollock-Krasner Foundation/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Also in the Big Apple: a Roy Lichtenstein show, brightening the halls of the Whitney.

"Roy Lichtenstein: Like New," at the Whitney Museum of American Art (Oct. 11, 2026-May 10, 2027)

The Whitney Museum of American Art exhibition "Roy Lichtenstein: Like New" features more than 130 works – paintings, drawings, sculpture, prints, film, and murals, including the 1963 lithograph "Crying Girl." Denis Y. Suspitsyn/ © Estate of Roy Lichtenstein

And across the pond, in London, get in line! The Bayeux Tapestry makes history at the British Museum, one of many shows sure to draw crowds this fall.

"The Bayeux Tapestry," at the British Museum, London (through July 11, 2027)

For the first time in nearly 1,000 years, the 70-meter-long Bayeux Tapestry, which depicts events that led up to the Battle of Hastings in 1066, is in England, on loan to the British Museum. Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images



Story produced by Lucie Kirk. Editor: Lauren Barnello.