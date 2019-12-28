Jon Favreau announces "The Mandalorian" Season 2 release date on Disney+

"The Mandalorian" is officially returning next year. Showrunner and executive producer Jon Favreau announced the Disney+ series is returning for a second season in 2020.

Season 2 of the instantly-popular "Star Wars" spin-off series will premiere in the fall of 2020, Favreau confirmed Friday. Friday also marked the conclusion of Season 1 of the eight-episode series.

Along with the announcement, Favreau tweeted a picture of a Gamorrean, a green-skinned species first seen as employees of Jabba the Hutt in 1983's "Return of the Jedi." Season 2 will no doubt feature the continued antics of The Mandalorian, AKA Din Djarin, and the Child, known on social media as Baby Yoda.

Hopefully, more information about the weapon, The Darksaber, introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 1 will also be revealed as we continue to follow the "clan of two."

Favreau said he plans to direct an episode of next year's season and that Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga, will also direct an episode.

Favreau teased the possibility of Season 2 back in July.

"We're done with the first season," Favreau said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I'm actually writing part of the second season now. So I'm having a blast."

"The Empire is gone and all hell's breaking loose in the outer rim, and it's about the scum and villainy that now, once you take out the rule of law, what happens?" he continued. "Chaos takes over, and you have a lot of the unseemly characters."

Disney is also launching two additional "Star Wars" series on its streaming service next year. One will feature Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and another will star Cassian Andor from "Rogue One." Neither has a confirmed release date.