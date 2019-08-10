The Dish: The Peach Truck's Stephen and Jessica Rose share their signature recipes

Stephen Rose spent childhood summers on a Georgia peach farm -- and took the luscious delicacy for granted. But when he moved to Nashville he couldn't find anything like the fruit he grew up with.

So in 2012, he and his wife Jessica started The Peach Truck, which brings ripe Georgia peaches to cities and towns across the country. This summer, they also published "The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for All Things Peach."



Here are a few of their signature recipes:

Sriracha shrimp skewers with peach collard salad Alli Bridgers

Sriracha shrimp skewers with peach collard salad (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

4 10-to-12 inch wooden skewers

1 (12 oz) bunch collard greens

2 cups thinly sliced red cabbage

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 cups matchstick carrots

2 cups thinly sliced peaches

½ cup dry roasted peanuts, chopped

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

7 tbsp vegetable oil

¼ cup peach vinegar

24 large shrimp (1 lb), peeled, deveined

¼ cup sriracha

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp grated fresh ginger

3 tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Methods:

Place skewers in water and let stand 30 minutes. Remove collard leaves from stems. Thinly slice collard leaves. Combine collards, cabbage, salt, and sugar in a large bowl. Massage with your hands for 1 minute to tenderize the greens. Let stand 30 minutes. Drain. Toss greens and cabbage with carrots, peaches, peanuts, pepper, 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, and peach vinegar. Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium heat (400°F). Whisk together sriracha, garlic, ginger, lime juice, and 4 tablespoons oil in a large bowl. Add shrimp, tossing to coat. Thread 6 shrimp onto each skewer. Grill shrimp 2-3 minutes per side, or until done. Serve skewers with salad and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Stone fruit crostini Alli Bridgers





Stone fruit crostini (Makes 18 crostini)

Ingredients:

1 baguette

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups chopped stone fruits (such as peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries -- use a mix of whatever you have on hand)

1 tbsp chopped shallot

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp chopped fresh thyme, plus thyme leaves for garnish

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

8 oz. burrata cheese, at room temperature

flaky sea salt

Methods:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Slice the baguette crosswise into ½-inch-thick slices. Place the baguette slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Bake for 10 minutes, or until toasted, flipping the baguette slices after 5 minutes. Combine the stone fruits, shallot, vinegar, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, the thyme, kosher salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Let stand 10 minutes. Smear the burrata on baguette slices. Top with the fruit mixture. Drizzle with additional olive oil and sprinkle with thyme leaves and salt.

Prosciutto, burrata, and pan-roasted peach salad Alli Bridgers





Prosciutto, burrata, and pan-roasted peach salad (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp chopped fresh chives

⅓ cup plus 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 oz. thinly sliced prosciutto

2 medium peaches, pitted and quartered

5 oz. arugula

½ lb. burrata cheese

Methods:

Whisk together the vinegar, mustard, salt, pepper, and chives in a small bowl. While whisking, slowly drizzle in the ⅓ cup olive oil and whisk until the dressing is emulsified. Working in batches, cook the prosciutto in a large skillet over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, for 2 to 3 minutes, until crispy. Transfer the prosciutto to a plate. Add the 1 tablespoon olive oil to the skillet. Working in batches, add the peaches and cook for 1 to 2 minutes per side, until browned. Remove from heat. Toss the arugula with ¼ cup of the dressing in a medium bowl. Divide the arugula among 4 plates. Top evenly with the prosciutto and peaches. Tear the burrata into 1-inch pieces and divide it among the salads. Serve with additional dressing on the side.

Peach caprese salad Alli Bridgers





Peach caprese salad (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp stone ground mustard

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp chopped shallot

¾ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ lb. fresh mozzarella, sliced

2 large peaches, sliced into rounds

2 medium heirloom tomatoes, sliced

small handful of fresh basil leaves

flaky sea salt

Methods:

Whisk together the vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, honey, shallot, kosher salt, and pepper in a small bowl. While whisking, slowly drizzle in the olive oil and whisk until the dressing is emulsified. Arrange the mozzarella, peaches, tomatoes, and basil on a serving platter or individual plates. Drizzle with the dressing; sprinkle with flaky salt, and serve.

Summer garden pasta Alli Bridgers





Summer garden pasta (Makes 8 cups)

Ingredients:

12 oz. casarecce pasta

1 tbsp lemon zest

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp minced shallot

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp chopped fresh basil, plus basil leaves for garnish

¼ cup pine nuts, toasted

1 ½ cups multicolored cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup chopped peaches (about 1 medium peach)

1 cup fresh corn kernels

freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Methods:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta; cook according to the package directions. Drain. Whisk together the lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar, shallot, garlic, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. While whisking, slowly drizzle in the olive oil and whisk until emulsified. Add the pasta, chopped basil, pine nuts, tomatoes, peaches, and corn and toss well. Serve the pasta with a sprinkling of the basil leaves and parmesan.

Skillet peach blueberry cobbler Alli Bridgers





Skillet peach and blueberry cobbler (Serves 6-8)

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp kosher salt

1 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp lemon juice

½ cup unsalted butter

1 cup blueberries

1 ½ cups sliced peaches

2 tbsp turbinado sugar

vanilla ice cream, for serving

Methods:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place a 10-inch cast iron skillet in oven while it preheats.

2. Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together the milk, vanilla bean paste, lemon zest, and lemon juice in another bowl. Add milk mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until combined.

3. Place butter in cast iron skillet in oven and bake until butter melts. Add batter to hot skillet. Scatter blueberries and peaches over the top. Sprinkle turbinado sugar over the top. Bake for 50 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature with ice cream.

Peach pisco sour Alli Bridgers





Peach pisco sour (Makes 1 cocktail)

Ingredients:

For the peach simple syrup

4 medium peaches, pitted and cut into wedges

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

3 cups sugar

1 cup boiling water

For the peach pisco sour

1 large egg white

¼ cup pisco (2 ounces)

2 tbsp Peach Simple Syrup

2 tbsp of fresh lime juice

Ice

Methods: